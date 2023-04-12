Video: South Florida sees nearly a foot of rain in just hours, flooding Fort Lauderdale airport

Photos and videos from South Florida show buildings, streets and parking lots flooded by a torrential storm Wednesday.

The storm brought showers and thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast, producing gusty winds and heavy rain in South Florida.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, as nearly a foot of rain fell in just hours.

The flash flooding prompted the closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Those near the airport showed floodwater reaching the undercarriage of many vehicles, forcing the airport to close after the reported foot of rain.

In other parts of the city, rain very quickly filled up streets and parking lots in Fort Lauderdale.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

One video shows powerful wind blowing the fronds on palm trees sideways as thick sheets of rainfall over an overpass.

Floodwater also breached buildings, as seen in this video of a garage door opening to reveal the floodwater.

In one photo, the floodwater is seen pouring through the bottom of a glass door.

Another video shows a person standing ankle-deep in water as they open the door to reveal how much water stands at their doorstep.

Residential areas were also inundated. Just south of Fort Lauderdale, the Dania Beach area saw some of its streets turn into rivers.

Further south in Sunny Isles Beach, cars were seen trying to drive through flooded streets.

The threat of flooding in the Sunshine State will continue through the rest of the week.