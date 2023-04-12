Search
Published

Video: South Florida sees nearly a foot of rain in just hours, flooding Fort Lauderdale airport

Showers and thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast brought heavy rain to South Florida. A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for Fort Lauderdale, prompting the closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Heavy rain leads to street flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday.  00:24

Heavy rain causes street flooding in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Heavy rain leads to street flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday. 

Photos and videos from South Florida show buildings, streets and parking lots flooded by a torrential storm Wednesday.

The storm brought showers and thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast, producing gusty winds and heavy rain in South Florida.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, as nearly a foot of rain fell in just hours. 

The flash flooding prompted the closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Those near the airport showed floodwater reaching the undercarriage of many vehicles, forcing the airport to close after the reported foot of rain.

Flooding at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport

Flooding at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport

(@MNPLYGUY / Twitter / FOX Weather)

In other parts of the city, rain very quickly filled up streets and parking lots in Fort Lauderdale.

  • Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. April 12, 2023.
    Image 1 of 2

    Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. April 12, 2023. (@JHay97 / Twitter)

  • Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. April 12, 2023.
    Image 2 of 2

    Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. April 12, 2023. (@JHay97 / Twitter)

One video shows powerful wind blowing the fronds on palm trees sideways as thick sheets of rainfall over an overpass.

The Sunshine State was battered by a Gulf Coast storm Wednesday. (Courtesy: @kbaxterwilliams/Twitter) 00:50

Gusty winds, heavy rain in South Florida

The Sunshine State was battered by a Gulf Coast storm Wednesday. (Courtesy: @kbaxterwilliams/Twitter)

Floodwater also breached buildings, as seen in this video of a garage door opening to reveal the floodwater.

The storm dropped a torrential amount of rain in South Florida Wednesday. (Courtesy: @JHay97 / Twitter) 00:50

Ft. Lauderdale area flooded by Gulf Coast storm

The storm dropped a torrential amount of rain in South Florida Wednesday. (Courtesy: @JHay97 / Twitter)

In one photo, the floodwater is seen pouring through the bottom of a glass door. 

Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. April 12, 2023.

Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. April 12, 2023.

(@JHay97 / Twitter / FOX Weather)

Another video shows a person standing ankle-deep in water as they open the door to reveal how much water stands at their doorstep.

South Florida was inundated from a Gulf Coast storm Wednesday. (Courtesy: @JHay97 / Twitter) 00:46

Flooded building and parking lot in Ft. Lauderdale

South Florida was inundated from a Gulf Coast storm Wednesday. (Courtesy: @JHay97 / Twitter)

Residential areas were also inundated. Just south of Fort Lauderdale, the Dania Beach area saw some of its streets turn into rivers.

A van navigates a flooded street in Dania Beach, Florida, on April 12, 2023.

A van navigates a flooded street in Dania Beach, Florida, on April 12, 2023.

(Florida Pete/Twitter / FOX Weather)

Further south in Sunny Isles Beach, cars were seen trying to drive through flooded streets.

Heavy rain inundated Sunny Isles Beach, Florida outside of Miami Wednesday afternoon leaving streets like this underwater and cars driving through the submerged streets. (Credit: David Vergel) 00:42

Heavy rain inundates Sunny Isles Beach in Florida

Heavy rain inundated Sunny Isles Beach, Florida outside of Miami Wednesday afternoon leaving streets like this underwater and cars driving through the submerged streets. (Credit: David Vergel)

The threat of flooding in the Sunshine State will continue through the rest of the week.

