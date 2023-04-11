Gulf Coast soaked with more rain, cooler temperatures as majority of US faces above-average warmth

The risk of flooding comes as more rounds of rain eye the Gulf Coast this week from New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle.

The FOX Forecast Center said rain should begin late Tuesday night with a developing area of low pressure that will slowly linger before moving onshore Thursday or Friday. This comes as an area of high pressure over the Atlantic brings a significant risk of coastal flooding to Florida and Georgia through at least Tuesday.

SIGNIFICANT COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE IN FLORIDA, GEORGIA WITH POTENTIAL WAVE HEIGHTS SURGING OVER 10 FEET

The area of low pressure will lead to persistent rounds of rain, increasing the threat of flooding as soils are already saturated from recent rains.

"Because of this upper-level low, it is going to end up increasing the winds," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. "And any time you get a low-pressure system, you get that counterclockwise rotation, so there is a chance that we could, unfortunately, see some coastal flooding."

It's a stark comparison to the warm weather expected to develop across most of the eastern U.S. this week thanks to an unseasonable pattern change that will likely lead to above-average temperatures for more than 200 million Americans.

HOW HEAVY IS IT REALLY GOING TO RAIN?

Warm air from the south and the presence of high pressure will act to keep clouds and precipitation at bay, which will lead to a beautiful week for more than 200 million people by Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Stubborn clouds will also help to keep temperatures in check, with highs expected to be slightly below average for most of the week.

"Even though you may not need the big winter coat, you're definitely going to need the umbrella," Frazer said. "And it's all because we've got some more rain showers that are going to be impacting the Gulf Coast. We do have Coastal Flood Warnings also in effect here as well."

The National Weather Service in New Orleans said where the low develops and tracks will have significant implications on the expected impacts this week. In the New Orleans area, the main concerns at this time are locally heavy rain, widespread marine impacts and significant coastal flooding concerns.

Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are in effect for coastal areas of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The NWS said an inundation of 1 to 3 feet will be possible in the warning areas with minor inundation of 1 to 2 feet possible in the advisory areas. Minor coastal flooding is more likely through Thursday.