Nor'easter blizzard: Full city-by-city breakdown of extreme snow totals, latest timing and travel impacts

Major cities across the Northeast are preparing for the possibility of a foot or more snowfall, blizzard conditions and gusty winds as a nor'easter targets the region on Sunday and Monday.

The impacts on cities like Philadelphia, Boston and New York City will all be significant, with Blizzard Warnings set for New York City and Boston, and Philadelphia under a Winter Storm Warning.

Winter Weather alerts

Snow totals will range from 3 inches to 2 feet as this nor'easter brings impacts from Delaware to Maine.

Travel will be significantly impacted in large cities like New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

Weekend snow forecast

Coastal flooding and erosion is possible as strong winds push water onto the coasts.

Here's what impacts each city could see from this powerful winter storm and when:

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. will start to see impacts from this storm early on Sunday morning.

The impacts will not be as significant as they are further north, but the Mid-Atlantic will see rain change into snow as the day goes on.

Washington D.C. weekend forecast

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect beginning Sunday afternoon until 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Snow totals are expected to be between 3 and 5 inches through Monday afternoon, but rain and warmer air temperatures could reduce snow amounts, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Baltimore

In Baltimore, snow totals are trending upward, with forecasters predicting between 8-12 inches of snow.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Sunday afternoon and is in place until Monday morning.

Snow is expected to start around 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Peak wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia is expecting between 12-18 inches of snow on Sunday and Monday.

Travel is expected to be significantly impacted, with limited visibility and blowing snow all possible with this storm.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect beginning 7 a.m. on Sunday until Monday evening.

Philly snow forecast

Winds will be a little less significant than on the coasts, with gusts between 40-50 mph.

Snow will start around 7 a.m. Sunday and end by 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

New Jersey Shore

The shores of New Jersey are expecting even more snow, set to begin around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The FOX Forecast Center estimates between 18-24 inches of snow will fall from Sunday until Monday evening.

Coastal flood alerts

Wind gusts will be between 45-55 mph, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect from Sunday until Monday at 6 p.m.

A Coastal Flood Warning is also in effect for the coast from Sunday until Tuesday.

New York City

The Big Apple is expecting 12-18 inches of snow starting on Sunday morning.

New York City is under a Blizzard Warning, the first in nearly a decade, starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

NYC snow forecast

Wind gusts will peak around 50-60 mph and a Coastal Flood Warning is also in effect for the city.

New York City Emergency Management Agency advised residents to limit travel, dress warmly if you need to leave and stay inside as much as possible.

Winter weather impacts forecast northeast

Power outages are possible in Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Staten Island.

Long Island

Long Island is expecting between 18-24 inches of snow with some areas seeing slightly less snow.

Snow will begin around 11 a.m. on Sunday and fall through at least 6 p.m. on Monday.

Peak wind gust forecast

Peak wind gusts are estimated to be between 50-60 mph.

Long Island is also under a Blizzard Warning because of this storm.

Boston

Boston is forecast to receive between 18-24 inches of snow from Sunday to Monday.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Boston starting on Sunday afternoon and lasting through Tuesday morning.

Boston snow forecast

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the snow will start on Sunday night.

Boston is likely to see power outages during the storm.

Coastal flooding and erosion will be a concern even after the storm has passed on Tuesday.

Boston weekend forecast

A Coastal Flood Warning goes into effect at 1 a.m. on Sunday and remains until Tuesday morning.

Boston will see impacts from this storm through Monday night.

FOX Weather has live coverage all throughout the Northeast through this storm. Stay with us for 24/7 coverage.