Powerful nor'easter bomb cyclone to slam Northeast cities with biggest snowstorm in years, dumping over a foot

Millions along the Interstate 95 corridor in the Northeast are bracing for impacts from a powerful nor'easter bomb cyclone that will dump significant snowfall across much of the region starting Sunday.

Snow forecasts have increased yet again, now making the brewing storm one of the biggest snowstorm threats in years for major Northeast cities like New York City.

The storm will start to come together on Sunday afternoon as an area of low pressure rapidly strengthens as it moves off the coast of North Carolina.

Forecast data shows the nor'easter tracking dangerously close to the East Coast, delivering heavy snow from Virginia to Maine starting Sunday evening.

The critical combination of heavy snow and powerful winds could lead to severe blizzard conditions across southeast New England.

Snow totals Sunday night into Monday could top 12–18 inches in New York City and Boston during this storm, while Philadelphia is forecast to get between 8–12 inches.

The further inland, the less snow there will be, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

We’re expecting 6–8 inches on Sunday and another 1–3 inches Monday.



Starting Saturday, we begin pre-snow operations — mounting plows, loading salt spreaders, and preparing our crews. New York City Department of Sanitation will move to 12-hour… https://t.co/Ru5J7BOX8S — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 20, 2026

For Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, the forecast remains highly uncertain.

For now, Washington, D.C. could see between 5–8 inches, while Baltimore could fall into a bullseye and see between 8–12 inches through Monday.

In addition to classic nor'easter traits, this storm will also go through bombogenesis, where the central pressure of a storm drops 24 millibars in 24 hours.

By then, the storm will have the characteristics of a bomb cyclone and a nor'easter.

Winter Storm Watches have already been announced for New York City, Long Island, parts of New Jersey, including the Jersey Shore, Connecticut and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Baltimore.

Weekend winter alerts

Some parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut are under Winter Weather Advisories, with Boston being under a Coastal Flood Watch.

Monday will see conditions quickly deteriorate across New England as classic, severe Nor'easter conditions set in with heavy snow and powerful winds.

Weekend peak wind gusts forecast

Blizzard conditions will be highly possible across southeast Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Widespread power outages will be possible from the winds, which could violently gust as high as 70 mph.

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the chances of blizzard conditions along the East Coast, all the way from Cape May, New Jersey through Boston.

A blizzard is a severe winter storm packing sustained winds of 35 mph with visibility of less than 1/4 mile lasting at least three hours.

Cities are bracing for impacts, as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Friday that city sanitation crews were preparing ahead of the storm.

"If you can, give yourself extra time to travel, check in on neighbors—especially seniors—and take it slow out there," the mayor wrote on social media.

The FOX Forecast Center said as the pressure gradient tightens around the strengthening low, a persistent fetch of strong northeasterly winds will continue to drive water shoreward.

This dangerous storm surge will elevate water levels, leading to minor to moderate flooding during high tide, especially in eastern Massachusetts.

Powerful waves generated by the intense winds will batter the shorelines, leading to significant beach erosion as far south as the Outer Banks in North Carolina, which has an ongoing issue of home collapses along beachfronts due to erosion.

Coastal flood alerts Monday into Tuesday.

Snow in New York City and areas westward will see an end to the snow during the day on Monday.

Snow will continue to impact Long Island up through Maine through Monday night.

By Tuesday morning, snow will be over for everyone in the Northeast, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

