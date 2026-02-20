Nor'easter storm tracker: Live radar, snow potential, possible storm set-ups, winter alerts and more

An impactful nor'easter is taking shape and is expected to bring snow and strong winds to the Northeast and New England this weekend.

While the exact track of the storm is still uncertain, snow is likely for the Interstate 95 corridor.

Keep up with the latest forecasts, live radar and flight disruptions as the storm progresses:

Current live radar of the Northeast

Three-hour radar loop.

(FOX Weather)



HOW TO SURVIVE IN YOUR CAR IF YOU'RE STUCK IN A WINTER STORM

How much snow could fall in the Northeast?

Updated snow potential for the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



TOP WINTER STORM ESSENTIALS TO PREPARE: WHAT TO KEEP AT HOME TO STAY SAFE AND WARM BEFORE THE SNOW STARTS

Winter weather alerts issued for the nor'easter

Winter Weather Alerts issued for Nor'easter.

(FOX Weather)



WHAT IS A NOR’EASTER?

Chance of 6 inches of snow in the Northeast

Northeast chances for 6 inches of snow.

(FOX Weather)



HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Which places could see the strongest impacts?

Risk of weather impacts in the Northeast

(FOX Weather)



WHAT TO DO DURING A WINTER STORM POWER OUTAGE

Weekend forecast for major Northeast cities