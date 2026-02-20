Nor'easter storm tracker: Live radar, snow potential, possible storm set-ups, winter alerts and more
Keep up with the latest forecasts, live radar and flight disruptions as an impactful nor'easter forms this weekend.
An impactful nor'easter is taking shape and is expected to bring snow and strong winds to the Northeast and New England this weekend.
While the exact track of the storm is still uncertain, snow is likely for the Interstate 95 corridor.
Keep up with the latest forecasts, live radar and flight disruptions as the storm progresses:
Current live radar of the Northeast
How much snow could fall in the Northeast?
Winter weather alerts issued for the nor'easter
Chance of 6 inches of snow in the Northeast
Which places could see the strongest impacts?
