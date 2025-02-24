Avalanche danger remains high across western US due to weak snowpack

Officials across the western U.S. are warning anyone who may be outdoors or traveling through higher elevations to be cautious and prepared due to a high avalanche danger across the region.

"Dangerous avalanches continue to threaten the Northwest as deep snowpack, high winds and warmer weather, with that addition to heavy rain, is going to create quite a load on that snowpack underneath," FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

That, Morgan continued, will make it very likely for backcountry travelers enjoying the slopes, to trigger large or very large avalanches.

Avalanches may break wide across terrain features and could run long distances into the lower elevations, and anyone caught in one could easily be injured or killed.

The National Avalanche Center reported that 14 people have died in avalanches during the 2024-2025 season so far, most of whom were skiers or snowboarders.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

At least eight states across the West were experiencing avalanche danger Monday, but officials are most concerned about the conditions in portions of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.

"It’s a high risk for many of these areas, especially along the northern Rockies (Monday) because of the warmer air, the rain at the higher elevations, it just loosens everything up," FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres said. "You do have avalanche mitigation at a lot of the resorts where they’ll go, and they’ll actually drop explosives to shake it up before people get out there, but this is an area where you just don’t even want to risk it for today."

According to the Colorado Avalanche Center, an average of 27 people have died in avalanches in the U.S. over the past 10 winters.

DANGERS OF AVALANCHES, AND WHAT TO DO IF AN AVALANCHE IS COMING AT YOU

Because of the danger, the Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse, Montana, issued an Avalanche Warning in the northwestern part of the state. This includes all elevations of the Whitefish, Apgar, Swan and Flathead mountain ranges and portions of Glacier National Park, including the McDonald Valley and peaks near Maria’s Pass. The Avalanche Warning will remain in effect until at least 6 a.m. MT on Tuesday.

"Triggered wet snow avalanches are likely below 6,000 feet," a bulletin from the National Weather Service read. "Above that elevation, large to very large natural and triggered avalanches are likely."

Officials said travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended, and a similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage of the Avalanche Warning.

Deadly avalanches reported across western US

Avalanches have injured or killed several people across the western U.S. so far this season, including this past weekend.

Officials said a snowboarder was killed in an avalanche in Colorado on Saturday, and a man was rescued after he was buried on the slopes of Vail Pass in central Colorado last week.

Dramatic video captured the moment he was rescued after being buried for more than an hour.

WHAT ARE SOME SAFETY TIPS FOR AVALANCHES?

Officials in central Oregon said they found the bodies of two missing skiers on Feb. 18 who were believed to have been buried in an avalanche in the Cascade Mountains.

Earlier this month, two ski patrollers were caught in an avalanche after winter weather on Lincoln Mountain in California 's Sierra Nevada Mountains.

A massive avalanche buried a highway in Idaho for several days, and officials said an avalanche killed a skier and injured another at Utah 's Big Cottonwood Canyon on Feb. 8.