Snowmobile rider killed in Colorado avalanche as reports of deadly avalanches continue to rise in West

DENVER – Officials say a snowmobile rider was caught, buried and killed in an avalanche west of Denver on Saturday.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the avalanche occurred on Mines Peak, east of Berthoud Pass, in an area known locally as The Fingers or High Trail Cliffs.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The CAIC said The Fingers are a set of steep, rocky, northwest-facing avalanche paths easily accessible from a parking area at the summit of Berthoud Pass.

The avalanche was described as a large, persistent slab slide that broke at the ground across several terrain features.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Officials with the CAIC are expected to visit the site of the avalanche on Sunday and will provide additional details as they learn more.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of the victim and everyone involved in the rescue," the CAIC said.

Avalanches reported across West

Avalanches have been reported across the West during the 2024-25 winter season.

A man was rescued after an avalanche buried him on the slopes of Vail Pass in central Colorado last Monday, and dramatic video captured the moment he was rescued after being buried for more than an hour.

Officials in central Oregon said they found the bodies of two missing skiers on Feb. 18 who were believed to have been buried in an avalanche in the Cascade Mountains.

Earlier this month, two ski patrollers were caught in an avalanche after heavy snow on Lincoln Mountain in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains.

A massive avalanche buried a highway in Idaho for several days, and officials said an avalanche killed a skier and injured another at Utah 's Big Cottonwood Canyon on Feb. 8.

Also in Utah, a Wyoming man was killed in an avalanche while he was snowmobiling with a friend.

DANGERS OF AVALANCHES, AND WHAT TO DO IF AN AVALANCHE IS COMING AT YOU

An avalanche is a rapid flow of snow down a mountain, hill or any steep incline and can be triggered from below or from a distance.

Avalanches can happen any time there is snow, but the risk is increased at certain times of the year.

They often occur when fresh new snow falls on top of an already-compacted snow base. That newer snow becomes unstable, triggering an avalanche.

Heavy snow and strong winds can also result in natural avalanches, but the National Weather Service says that manmade avalanches are much more common.