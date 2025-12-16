Top 10 US cities with the best nighttime tourism opportunities revealed

When planning a vacation or trip, you want to take advantage of every hour you can to sightsee and enjoy your destination — including at night.

Perhaps a moonlit walk on the beach or a short hike to stargaze is your style. Maybe you want to take a late-night city tour or check out the beautiful colors of the Aurora Borealis.

These types of nighttime adventures are called "noctourism," and new data from travel experts Holafly classifies the top 10 U.S. cities best for these noctourism opportunities.

The cities were ranked on a variety of factors, including: the average year-round temperature, the amount of light, noise and air pollution; nightly hotel costs, night-specific tours and number of searches for the destination + tours.

THE BEST CELESTIAL EVENTS IN 2026 YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS

Top 10 noctourism cities:

1. New Orleans, LA

Coming in first place for the best city for noctourism is New Orleans.

The Big Easy took the number one spot for its vibrant nightlife, with nearly 10,000 searches for "New Orleans tours" and nearly 300 night-specific tours. The city's 72 degree average year-round temperature makes it comfortable for visiting in the fall or winter, too.

New Orleans also takes the cake for the highest noise and light pollution on the board, but the average cost of a hotel stay per night is moderate at $228 per night.

2. Denver, CO

Moving over to the Rockies, Denver grabbed the title of second-best city for nighttime tourism.

Denver's higher elevation and proximity to the great Rocky Mountains makes it a popular place for tours with 150 nighttime tours and 2,900 searches for Denver tours.

FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND OVERPASS AIMS TO STOP ANIMAL-VEHICLE CRASHES IN COLORADO

The average nightly hotel cost is $169, and the city is on average cooler at 52 degrees.

The Mile-High City has moderate air, noise and light pollution scores as well.

3. Florida Everglades

The Florida Everglades took bronze as a noctourism destination.

With more searches for tours than any other city on the list and a balmy 79-degree average yearly temperature, the Florida Everglades are a great place to visit.

SEE IT: CROCODILE AND ALLIGATOR FACE OFF IN FLORIDA EVERGLADES

The Everglades are known for their boat tours to see the native alligators and crocodiles that live in Everglades National Park.

The area also has low air, light and noise pollution with a moderate average nightly hotel cost of $269.

4. Key West, FL

Staying in Florida, the number four city for nighttime tourism is Key West.

Key West has the lowest air pollution score of any city on the list and also has a very low noise and light pollution score.

With 1,900 searches for tours and 85 nighttime tours available, Key West's beautiful beaches and serene scene make it a perfect vacation spot all year.

VIDEO CAPTURES DOZENS OF MANATEES SEEKING REFUGE IN TOASTY WATERS OF FLORIDA

Watch out for hotel prices, though. Data shows the average nightly hotel cost is $627, higher than any other city on the list.

5. Savannah, GA

The fifth-best city in the U.S. for noctourism goes to the beautiful and historic Savannah, Georgia.

Savannah is known for its history, with ghost tours and beautiful architecture making it a fun city to visit.

Data showed there were 4,400 searches for Savannah tours, with a whopping 116 night tour options for visitors.

Another city with a nice average year-round temp of 68 degrees, Savannah has moderate noise, air and light pollution.

6. Big Island, HI

Next we take it out to Hawaii, the sixth-best night tourism city on the list.

Kailua-Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii is another gorgeous destination with low noise, air and light pollution with stunning views.

You can find 55 night-specific tours in the city.

The Big Island is known for its volcanoes within Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.

You can visit five volcanoes on the island, from Mauna Loa to Kilauea. There are five total volcanoes on Hawaii to visit.

A YEAR IN REVIEW: THE MOST DRAMATIC VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS IN 2025

7. Merritt Island, FL

A city on Florida's Space Coast nabbed the seventh-best noctourism city in the country.

Merritt Island, Florida, only had 20 searches for tours and doesn't offer many night tour opportunities.

The island can offer great views, nice warm temperatures all year and a nightly average of $176 for hotels.

NASA DISCOVERS NEW STARLESS, DARK-MATTER ASTRONOMICAL OBJECT DUBBED 'CLOUD-9' IN SPACE

Not to mention, it's the home of the Kennedy Space Center, where visitors can spend hours during the day looking at all the space history the center has to offer.

8. Joshua Tree, CA

We head out to the West Coast for the eighth city for noctourism.

Joshua Tree, California, known for Joshua Tree National Park, is located in the Mojave Desert of Southern California.

As its name suggests, the unique, spiky Joshua trees are the defining feature of this region.

The city had 4,400 searches for tours, but only offers six nighttime tours, the data shows.

YEAR IN REVIEW: SHOCKING SATELLITE IMAGES OF EXTREME WEATHER SEEN FROM SPACE

Temperatures year-round average 69 degrees and the area is low for air pollution, light pollution and noise pollution.

At night, Joshua Tree offers a clear, unfiltered view of the night sky, where you can often see shooting stars and the Northern Lights.

9. Terlingua, TX

The ninth-best city for night tourism is Terlingua, Texas in the Big Bend.

Terlingua is known for a 20th century mining town of the same name abandoned in the 1940s.

The town had 1,600 searches for tours, but only offers one night-tour experience.

Temperatures are a bit cooler, at 61 degrees average for the year, and light, air and noise pollution are low.

10. Flagstaff, AZ

The 10th city best for noctourism is Flagstaff, Arizona.

Located in north-central Arizona, Flagstaff is surrounded by mountains and desert.

LA NIÑA WINTER: TOP 5 WARM WEATHER DESTINATIONS TO VISIT AS BITTER COLD TEMPERATURES INVADE THE US

Low light, noise and air pollution, more affordable hotels and an average year-round temp of 47 degrees make Flagstaff a great spot to visit.

The city offers 16 nighttime-specific tours but has a low search volume for tours.

In addition to its terrain being a key feature of the city, it also experiences all four seasons.

Flagstaff promotes astrotourism as a prime feature; people love to stargaze and explore the night sky.