Video captures dozens of manatees seeking refuge in toasty waters of Florida

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL — Dozens of manatees migrated over to warmer waters ahead of the new year and gave onlookers a show in Crystal River, Florida.

The manatees were "ringing in the new year" in the warm waters of a wildlife refuge on the west coast of the Sunshine State, according to the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

The district said a slew of manatees congregated at Three Sisters Springs, which is a wildlife refuge where the waters remain at 72 degrees year-round.

Visitors could be seen taking in the view from a safe distance on a boardwalk.

Manatees are large, fully aquatic, marine mammals sometimes known as sea cows. The animal tends to spend winters in the warm waters before returning to the Gulf around April.

National Geographic said manatees can weigh between 440 and 1,300 pounds, and their life span is about 40 years.

Due to their slow-moving nature and size, manatees tend to be at risk and the population has declined over the last century, but they are protected by law.

The gentle beasts are often accidentally hit by motorboats and sometimes become entangled in fishing nets, according to National Geographic.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District said they recently restored the shoreline around Three Sisters Springs, which will help prevent future erosion, improve water quality and make the area safer.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages water access to the springs, which is limited during manatee season from Nov. 15 to April 1. They said it's to protect manatees seeking refuge in the warm waters of the spring.