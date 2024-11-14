Record-breaking mega coral visible from space is possibly 300 years old

When researchers first saw a colossal coral estimated to be hundreds of years old off the Solomon Islands, they thought it was a possible shipwreck.

The National Geographic Society’s Pristine Seas expedition announced on Wednesday that the object was no shipwreck but possibly the largest known coral in the world. It spanned a circumference of 600 feet, larger than five tennis courts.

According to the group, this massive coral in the southwestern Pacific Ocean is so large that it's visible from space.

Unlike a coral reef, which includes a network of different corals, this colossal coral is made up of nearly 1 billion genetically identical polyps of the coral species Pavona clavus. The massive coral was discovered in mid-October while the team was studying ocean health in parts of the Solomon Islands.

Pristine Seas Lead Scientist on the Solomon Islands Expedition Molly Timmer said the coral looks like a massive scoop of ice cream that has started to melt across the seafloor.

Underwater cinematographer Manu San Félix was the first to spot the record-breaking coral and dove to see it in person. The coral is primarily brown with splashes of yellow, blue and red.

The team estimates the coral is between 300 and 500 years old, which provides hope during the ongoing global coral bleaching event, which is considered the worst in history.

"I see this mega coral as a living being, you know, that has the information of the conditions of the oceans for centuries. And this is very nice because we are in a moment that we don't get very good news. We don't hear very good news about the coral reefs. So this discovery makes me very happy," San Félix said.

Corals are living animals and bustling ecosystems that provide shelter for fish, crabs and other marine life. The researchers were shocked that this ocean habitat had gone undiscovered for hundreds of years and survived multiple global bleaching events.

"Large adult coral colonies like this contribute significantly to the recovery of coral reef ecosystems due to their high reproductive potential," said Eric Brown, coral scientist for the Pristine Seas expedition to the Solomon Islands. "While the nearby shallow reefs were degraded due to warmer seas, witnessing this large healthy coral oasis in slightly deeper waters is a beacon of hope."

Brown said the coral appears healthy and is in "really good shape."

The research team hopes this mega coral discovery can help inspire expanded protections for the ocean's corals.