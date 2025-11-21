See it: Crocodile and alligator face off in Florida Everglades

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla.– A crocodile decided to show an alligator who is boss in the Florida Everglades on Monday as people watched in suspense.

Video showed a crocodile walking up to an opening of some water in Everglades National Park.

As the camera angle changed, it showed the crocodile wasn't just aiming to take a dip, but was actually boisterously approaching an alligator hanging out in the water.

The two reptiles began hissing at each other as the crocodile entered the water and got closer to the gator.

As the crocodile entered the alligator's personal space, the gator thrashed its tail in the water, frightening onlookers, before disappearing under the water and out of view.

The crocodile lingered for a second before slowly swimming through the waters, presumably to find the alligator again.

Both American alligators and American crocodiles are native species in the U.S. and South Florida is the only place they coexist, according to Everglades National Park.

While crocodilians like the American alligator and American crocodile are part of the reason people visit Everglades National Park, it's important to remember to keep at least 15 feet away from these animals at all times.

"If an animal is hissing, you are too close, even if it is more than 15 feet," the national park said.