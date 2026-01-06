First-of-its-kind overpass aims to stop animal-vehicle crashes in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO - The construction of a massive wildlife overpass was recently completed in Colorado, providing a safe crossing path for a variety of wildlife.

The structure, which is 200-foot-wide and 209-feet-long, connects over 39,000 acres of habitat on both sides of Interstate 25 in Douglas County near the Greenland Interchange.

The structure, known as the 1-25 Greenland Wildlife Overpass, spans across six lanes of traffic and was designed to allow large animals, including elk, pronghorn, mule deer, black bears, mountain lions and more, to cross 1-25.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the animal overpass is the largest in the world.

This will give animals access to wildlife corridors, water sources and preserve open spaces.

The project was started to handle the high movement of large animals in two of the most highly-populated cities in Colorado — Denver and Colorado Springs.

Prior to the overpass being built, there was an average of one animal-vehicle crash per day during the wildlife movement seasons, which are the fall and spring.

It is expected that the crossing will reduce wildlife collisions by up to 90% in the area.

"Colorado is leading the way in reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions, and improving safety for both our motorists and wildlife," Governor Jared Polis said in a press release. "The I-25 Greenland wildlife overpass is a momentous feat, in our continued work to expand safe transportation options for both humans and wildlife, protecting critical habitat and our amazing outdoor spaces for generations to come."

The crossing will address the 3.7-mile gap from the 18-mile mitigation system of crossings, underpasses and fences along I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock.

It took nine years, one federal grant and $15 million to complete the overpass.

This project is one of the 19 wildlife crossings that the Department of Transportation is funding nationwide.

The structure was designed by a multi-agency partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Douglas County, the Douglas Land Conservancy and Colorado Cattleman’s Agricultural Land Trust as part of the I-25 South Gap project.