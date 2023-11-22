Bryan Norcross looks back at hurricane season 2023 in new FOX Weather documentary

In the new FOX Weather documentary "Hurricane HQ: Storms of ‘23," FOX Weather hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross covers the storms produced during the 2023 hurricane season.

Premiering on Thanksgiving Day at 2 p.m. ET on the FOX Weather app, website and channel, the documentary follows Norcross as he uses his expertise to break down the storm story to expose the human drama behind these forces of nature.

Norcross will be joined by FOX Weather correspondents and fellow hurricane experts to provide their perspectives on the storms, whether from reporting in the field to studying the science behind the storms.

One of those storms was Hurricane Idalia, a Category 3 hurricane that devastated the Big Bend of Florida in August. It caused at least three deaths and created record storm surge, reaching 7 feet in some areas.

Many Floridians lost their homes and businesses to Idalia as the storm’s remnants wreaked havoc among residents in Georgia and the Carolinas. It even spawned a tornado on a South Carolina highway.

Another storm covered by Norcross in Hurricane HQ: Storms of ‘23 was Tropical Storm Hilary, a rare tropical storm that hit the West Coast. What was a Category 4 hurricane out at sea, Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Baja California, Mexico, and made its way northward to the Golden State.

The deadly storm caused flooding and mudslides and forced officials to issue the first Tropical Storm Warning to be issued in Southern California. Its remnants even created temporary lakes in the hottest and driest place in the country, Death Valley.

In Hurricane HQ: Storms of ‘23, Norcross also covers the tragic and historic storm that struck southern Mexico, Hurricane Otis. With maximum wind speeds of 165 mph, Otis made history on Oct. 25 when it became the strongest hurricane to make landfall on the Pacific side of Mexico.

The Category 5 hurricane destroyed buildings, produced heavy rainfall and caused flooding and storm surge. According to officials, Otis caused the deaths of at least 39 people.

To learn about these and other storms produced during this year’s hurricane season, check out the premiere of Hurricane HQ: Storms of ‘23 with Bryan Norcross on Thanksgiving Day at 2 p.m. ET on the FOX Weather app, website and channel.

You can also catch the documentary throughout the weekend as hurricane season comes to a close.