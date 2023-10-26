'Acapulco has been destroyed': Hurricane Otis blamed for 27 deaths as survivors recover from historic storm

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Acapulco, known as the Pearl of the Pacific, is recovering after being pummeled by deadly Hurricane Otis, the most powerful storm on record for the Pacific coast of Mexico.

As of the latest update from officials, Otis has been blamed for the deaths of at least 27 people, while four are still missing.

Acapulco was severely damaged, with buildings and infrastructure crumbling under the might of the Category 5 hurricane. The beach resort is now left in darkness, without power or communication – a haunting reminder of the devastating power of Hurricane Otis.

As the ferocious hurricane made landfall in the southern state of Guerrero, Jaime Villanueva and his friend, Barbara, found themselves seeking refuge on the 21st floor of the Solar Ocean Hotel.

HURRICANE OTIS LEAVES BEHIND 'NIGHTMARE SCENARIO' AFTER STRIKING ACAPULCO, MEXICO

next Image 1 of 10

prev next Image 2 of 10

prev next Image 3 of 10

prev next Image 4 of 10

prev next Image 5 of 10

prev next Image 6 of 10

prev next Image 7 of 10

prev next Image 8 of 10

prev next Image 9 of 10

prev Image 10 of 10

The raging Otis relentlessly pounded the building as they huddled together, bracing for the worst. The sound of howling winds and crashing waves outside was deafening, and the two feared for their safety as the hurricane raged on.

"This truly seems like a lie. What is this? We are alive," Villanueva said. "I don't know how we are alive, but we are alive."

As the Sun rose, the true impact of the chaos was revealed, and Villanueva was left to witness the heartbreaking aftermath. The view below him was a harsh reminder of the devastating power of nature.

HOW DID HURRICANE OTIS' RECORD INTENSIFICATION CATCH ADVANCED FORECAST MODELS BY SURPRISE?

"You're kidding," Villanueva exclaimed as he gazed upon the post-storm chaos. "Acapulco has been destroyed."

After the hurricane, Villanueva reached the ground level and recorded the damaged hotels caused by Otis.

His footage shows the aftermath of the Category 5 monster, with ceilings and walls ripped open, shattered windows, submerged cars and debris scattered all around. Downtown Acapulco was littered with the remnants of mangled trees.

Hurricane Otis had also caused damage to infrastructure, leaving the residents disconnected from the outside world due to downed telecommunication lines. Mexico's National Guard continues to try to clear roadways leading to coastal communities.