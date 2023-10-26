Search
'Acapulco has been destroyed': Hurricane Otis blamed for 27 deaths as survivors recover from historic storm

As of the latest update from officials, Otis has been blamed for the deaths of at least 27 people, while four individuals are still unaccounted for in the region.

By Chris Oberholtz
As the ferocious Category 5 Hurricane Otis storm made landfall in the southern state of Guerrero, Jaime Villanueva and his friend, Barbara, found themselves seeking refuge on the 21st floor of the Solar Ocean Hotel.  02:00

Acapulco survivor surveys Hurricane Otis' devastation

As the ferocious Category 5 Hurricane Otis storm made landfall in the southern state of Guerrero, Jaime Villanueva and his friend, Barbara, found themselves seeking refuge on the 21st floor of the Solar Ocean Hotel. 

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Acapulco, known as the Pearl of the Pacific, is recovering after being pummeled by deadly Hurricane Otis, the most powerful storm on record for the Pacific coast of Mexico.

As of the latest update from officials, Otis has been blamed for the deaths of at least 27 people, while four are still missing.

Acapulco was severely damaged, with buildings and infrastructure crumbling under the might of the Category 5 hurricane. The beach resort is now left in darkness, without power or communication – a haunting reminder of the devastating power of Hurricane Otis.

As the ferocious hurricane made landfall in the southern state of Guerrero, Jaime Villanueva and his friend, Barbara, found themselves seeking refuge on the 21st floor of the Solar Ocean Hotel. 

HURRICANE OTIS LEAVES BEHIND 'NIGHTMARE SCENARIO' AFTER STRIKING ACAPULCO, MEXICO

  • View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    Image 1 of 10

    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  • View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    Image 2 of 10

    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  • View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on October 25, 2023.
    Image 3 of 10

    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  • A looter carries a shopping cart full of goods stolen from a supermarket after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    Image 4 of 10

    A looter carries a shopping cart full of goods stolen from a supermarket after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  • View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    Image 5 of 10

    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  • View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    Image 6 of 10

    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  • View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    Image 7 of 10

    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  • View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    Image 8 of 10

    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  • View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    Image 9 of 10

    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  • View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    Image 10 of 10

    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

The raging Otis relentlessly pounded the building as they huddled together, bracing for the worst. The sound of howling winds and crashing waves outside was deafening, and the two feared for their safety as the hurricane raged on.

"This truly seems like a lie. What is this? We are alive," Villanueva said. "I don't know how we are alive, but we are alive."

As the Sun rose, the true impact of the chaos was revealed, and Villanueva was left to witness the heartbreaking aftermath. The view below him was a harsh reminder of the devastating power of nature.

HOW DID HURRICANE OTIS' RECORD INTENSIFICATION CATCH ADVANCED FORECAST MODELS BY SURPRISE?

Acapulco, known as the Pearl of the Pacific, is recovering after being pummeled by deadly Hurricane Otis, the most powerful storm on record for the Pacific coast of Mexico. 01:49

Hurricane Otis blamed for 27 deaths in Mexico

Acapulco, known as the Pearl of the Pacific, is recovering after being pummeled by deadly Hurricane Otis, the most powerful storm on record for the Pacific coast of Mexico.

"You're kidding," Villanueva exclaimed as he gazed upon the post-storm chaos. "Acapulco has been destroyed."

After the hurricane, Villanueva reached the ground level and recorded the damaged hotels caused by Otis. 

Powerful Hurricane Otis made landfall in Acapulco, Mexico on Wednesday, leaving a trail of devastation behind. 00:44

Video shows devastation following Hurricane Otis' strike on Acapulco, Mexico devastated, video shows

Powerful Hurricane Otis made landfall in Acapulco, Mexico on Wednesday, leaving a trail of devastation behind.

His footage shows the aftermath of the Category 5 monster, with ceilings and walls ripped open, shattered windows, submerged cars and debris scattered all around. Downtown Acapulco was littered with the remnants of mangled trees. 

Hurricane Otis had also caused damage to infrastructure, leaving the residents disconnected from the outside world due to downed telecommunication lines. Mexico's National Guard continues to try to clear roadways leading to coastal communities. 

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks out of the window as the vehicle transporting his is stuck in mud during a visit to the Kilometro 42 community, near Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, after the passage of Hurricane Otis, on October 25, 2023.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks out of the window as the vehicle transporting his is stuck in mud during a visit to the Kilometro 42 community, near Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, after the passage of Hurricane Otis, on October 25, 2023.

(RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP / Getty Images)

The remnants of Otis are expected to produce additional rainfall totals between 4 and 6 inches through Thursday across Guerrero and the western coastal sections of Oaxaca. This rainfall will produce flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in higher-terrain areas.

