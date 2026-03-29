'Fireball season' explained: Why meteors are lighting up skies across the country

The skies have been rather eye-catching recently — no pun intended!

Fireballs have been spotted across the country. Whether streaking through a dark sky or in broad daylight, they’ve truly been stealing the show, with four being recorded in just one week.

So why does the sky keep randomly surprising us with these blazing meteors?

SEE IT: FOURTH METEOR SIGHTING IN ONE WEEK CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN MICHIGAN

According to NASA, we’re in "fireball season," so seeing bright meteors pass overhead is not unusual.

Scientists aren’t entirely sure why, but from February through April, these brilliant meteors show up more often — increasing by roughly 10% to 30%, especially around the March equinox.

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Some astronomers speculate that Earth passes through more debris at this time of year, while others suggest the increase may be due to the widespread use of ready-to-go devices like cellphone cameras and even Ring doorbell security cameras capturing these fleeting events in real time.

What makes a meteor a fireball, and is it possible to know when one will appear?

From Texas to Ohio, Pennsylvania, California and Michigan, just to name a few, hundreds of unsuspecting residents have witnessed these bright flashes — fireballs, or "shooting stars" recently.

NASA defines a fireball as an exceptionally bright meteor that can outshine Venus, caused by larger chunks of space debris burning up in the atmosphere.

In light of recent events, many have wondered whether these events are always sudden and unexpected, or if they can be seen coming.

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Across the U.S., NASA uses a system of telescopes to keep watch for objects in space of all sizes.

A key part of that effort involves identifying and tracking asteroids 140 meters or larger, which could make it through the atmosphere and cause widespread damage, the agency noted.

Much smaller meteoroids, however, are nearly impossible to spot in advance and usually disintegrate before reaching Earth, making them largely harmless.

Following the meteor that streaked across the skies on March 21, Sherrie James shared photos of the suspected meteorite in a plastic bag, which appeared roughly the size of her palm.

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What causes meteors, and why do some produce a loud boom?

The majority of meteorites that reach Earth are fragments of small asteroids, or large meteoroids, that break apart as they pass through the atmosphere.

NASA said by analyzing them in the lab, scientists can identify their type, estimate how long they spent in space, and trace their origins.

While most meteorites originate from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, on rare occasions some have been traced back to the moon or Mars, which are significantly rare.

In recent weeks, many people have not only seen the sudden streak of a fireball across the sky, but most reports say they also heard a boom.

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As meteors enter Earth’s atmosphere, they travel at hypersonic speeds—much faster than the speed of sound.

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This extreme velocity generates a pressure wave and, combined with the intense heat and friction that can cause the rock to break apart, it can produce a loud, explosive sound known as a sonic boom, audible from the ground.

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When a meteor fragments, it releases significant energy, creating additional pressure waves that can result in very powerful booms, sometimes strong enough to shake buildings.

All that said, keep your eyes and cameras ready for the sky because it’s "fireball season."

SEE IT: METEOR CAUGHT ON CAMERA STREAKING OVER PITTSBURGH, REPORTS OF LOUD BOOM ACROSS OHIO VALLEY

If you capture one of these fleeting moments, be sure to share your best photos and videos at FOXWeather.com/connect.