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'Fireball season' explained: Why meteors are lighting up skies across the country

Scientists aren’t entirely sure why, but from February through April, meteors show up more often — increasing by roughly 10% to 30%, especially around the March equinox.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
The fourth meteor in one week was spotted streaking across the night sky from Warren, Michigan, on Monday night. 00:08

Fourth meteor in one week streaks across Michigan sky

The fourth meteor in one week was spotted streaking across the night sky from Warren, Michigan, on Monday night.

The skies have been rather eye-catching recently — no pun intended!

Fireballs have been spotted across the country. Whether streaking through a dark sky or in broad daylight, they’ve truly been stealing the show, with four being recorded in just one week.

So why does the sky keep randomly surprising us with these blazing meteors?

SEE IT: FOURTH METEOR SIGHTING IN ONE WEEK CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN MICHIGAN

According to NASA, we’re in "fireball season," so seeing bright meteors pass overhead is not unusual.

A meteor was caught on camera streaking across the sky in Lago Vista, Texas, on Saturday evening. 00:10

Meteor caught on camera in East Texas

A meteor was caught on camera streaking across the sky in Lago Vista, Texas, on Saturday evening.

Scientists aren’t entirely sure why, but from February through April, these brilliant meteors show up more often — increasing by roughly 10% to 30%, especially around the March equinox.

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Some astronomers speculate that Earth passes through more debris at this time of year, while others suggest the increase may be due to the widespread use of ready-to-go devices like cellphone cameras and even Ring doorbell security cameras capturing these fleeting events in real time.

What makes a meteor a fireball, and is it possible to know when one will appear?

From Texas to Ohio, Pennsylvania, California and Michigan, just to name a few, hundreds of unsuspecting residents have witnessed these bright flashes — fireballs, or "shooting stars" recently.

A meteor streaks across the night sky in California on Sunday.

A meteor streaks across the night sky in California on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

(Toby Beetz via American Meteor Society / FOX Weather)

NASA defines a fireball as an exceptionally bright meteor that can outshine Venus, caused by larger chunks of space debris burning up in the atmosphere.

In light of recent events, many have wondered whether these events are always sudden and unexpected, or if they can be seen coming.

CALIFORNIA METEOR SIGHTING BECOMES THIRD IN ONE WEEK ACROSS US

Across the U.S., NASA uses a system of telescopes to keep watch for objects in space of all sizes.

A key part of that effort involves identifying and tracking asteroids 140 meters or larger, which could make it through the atmosphere and cause widespread damage, the agency noted.

Much smaller meteoroids, however, are nearly impossible to spot in advance and usually disintegrate before reaching Earth, making them largely harmless.

A possible meteorite crashed into a woman's home in Houston, Texas, on March 21, 2026.

(Sherrie James / FOX Weather)

Following the meteor that streaked across the skies on March 21, Sherrie James shared photos of the suspected meteorite in a plastic bag, which appeared roughly the size of her palm.

HOW OFTEN DO METEORITES CRASH IN THE US?

What causes meteors, and why do some produce a loud boom?

The majority of meteorites that reach Earth are fragments of small asteroids, or large meteoroids, that break apart as they pass through the atmosphere.

NASA said by analyzing them in the lab, scientists can identify their type, estimate how long they spent in space, and trace their origins.

A meteor was caught on camera streaking across the sky in Pittsburgh early Tuesday, March 17. 00:17

Watch: Meteor caught streaking across Pittsburgh sky

A meteor was caught on camera streaking across the sky in Pittsburgh early Tuesday, March 17.

While most meteorites originate from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, on rare occasions some have been traced back to the moon or Mars, which are significantly rare.

In recent weeks, many people have not only seen the sudden streak of a fireball across the sky, but most reports say they also heard a boom.

METEOR LIGHTS UP TEXAS SKY IN BROAD DAYLIGHT AND PRODUCES LOUD BOOM HEARD BY MANY

As meteors enter Earth’s atmosphere, they travel at hypersonic speeds—much faster than the speed of sound.

  • Footage captured by X user @PhillyMadeRai shows the meteor glowing an intense green as it streaked across the sky on Saturday night.
    Image 1 of 6

    Footage captured by X user @PhillyMadeRai shows the meteor glowing an intense green as it streaked across the sky on Saturday night. (@PhillyMadeRai via Storyful)

  • Members of the York Astronomical Society
    Image 2 of 6

    Members of the York Astronomical Society prepare to view the annual Perseids meteor shower in the village of Rufforth, near York, northern England on August 12, 2015. The Perseids meteor shower occurs every year when the Earth passes through the cloud of debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle. (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A fisherman watches a meteor during the Draconid meteor shower over Howick rocks in Northumberland.
    Image 3 of 6

    A fisherman watches a meteor during the Draconid meteor shower over Howick rocks in Northumberland. Picture date: Sunday October 10, 2021.  (Owen Humphreys/PA Images)

  • Meteor explodes over Pacific Ocean
    Image 4 of 6

    Sen live stream captures rare moment a meteor explodes (Sen)

  • NWS employee captures video of meteor over Pittsburgh.
    Image 5 of 6

    NWS employee captures video of meteor over Pittsburgh. (Jared Rackley/NWS Pittsburgh)

  • Image 6 of 6

    EVERGREEN, CO - DECEMBER 14: One of green-glowing meteors over squaw pass. December 14, 2018. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

This extreme velocity generates a pressure wave and, combined with the intense heat and friction that can cause the rock to break apart, it can produce a loud, explosive sound known as a sonic boom, audible from the ground.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

When a meteor fragments, it releases significant energy, creating additional pressure waves that can result in very powerful booms, sometimes strong enough to shake buildings.

All that said, keep your eyes and cameras ready for the sky because it’s "fireball season."

SEE IT: METEOR CAUGHT ON CAMERA STREAKING OVER PITTSBURGH, REPORTS OF LOUD BOOM ACROSS OHIO VALLEY

If you capture one of these fleeting moments, be sure to share your best photos and videos at FOXWeather.com/connect.

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