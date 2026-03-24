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See it: Fourth meteor sighting in one week caught on camera in Michigan

Many eyewitnesses across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin filed reports of seeing a bright meteor light up the sky.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
The fourth meteor in one week was spotted streaking across the night sky from Warren, Michigan, on Monday night. 00:08

Fourth meteor in one week streaks across Michigan sky

The fourth meteor in one week was spotted streaking across the night sky from Warren, Michigan, on Monday night.

For the fourth time in a week's span, skywatchers witnessed a meteor streaking across the sky in the U.S.

According to the American Meteor Society, many eyewitnesses across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin have filed reports of seeing a bright meteor light up the sky on Monday night.

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According to experts, the fireball was moving at around 29,000 mph, 42 miles above Midland County, Michigan. The space rock eventually disintegrated 23 miles above Saginaw Bay.

A meteor lit up the sky over Palo Alto, California, while a driver was on the road on Sunday. 00:12

Meteor streaks across night sky in California

A meteor lit up the sky over Palo Alto, California, while a driver was on the road on Sunday.

According to NASA, the peak of the fireball descent was 40 times brighter than the planet Venus.

This comes as three other meteors were observed streaking across the sky in Chowchilla, California, Houston and Pittsburgh. These past meteor events were much faster than this one, but they came much closer to the surface.

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The California meteor sighting happened just two days ago, and about 200 eyewitnesses reported seeing the fireball hurl through the night sky.

When meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere at such a high speed and burn up, they are called meteors. This is also when we refer to bright sky objects as "shooting stars."

CALIFORNIA METEOR SIGHTING BECOMES THIRD IN ONE WEEK ACROSS US

"Sometimes meteors can even appear brighter than Venus – that’s when we call them fireballs," a statement from NASA reads. "Scientists estimate that about 48.5 tons (44,000 kilograms) of meteoritic material falls on Earth each day."

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