Watch the total solar eclipse from these national parks

The total solar eclipse path will run from Texas through Maine, giving Americans an opportunity to see the celestial event from more than a dozen national park units.

Occurring on April 8, the eclipse will be the last time Americans will be able to experience a total solar eclipse in the U.S. until 2044 and 2045, the National Park Service said.

For those hoping to catch a glimpse this year, here are some of the national parks, memorials and historic sites where you can go to watch it.

Texas

The Lone Star State will be the first in the country to see the eclipse. Starting at around 1:30 p.m. CDT, these sites will give skygazers a peek at totality:

Arkansas

Next up in the path of totality is the Land of Opportunity State, where eclipse viewers can get a peek at totality at these national park units beginning at approximately 1:47 p.m. CDT:

President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site in Hope, Arkansas. The rural home is the place to go for those looking to learn about the 42nd President of the U.S.

Hot Springs National Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The site is home to ancient thermal springs, along with more modern history of visitors coming to experience the springs.

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site in Little Rock, Arkansas. The school became the symbol of state resistance to school desegregation in 1957, according to the NPS.

Buffalo National River near the town of St. Joe, Arkansas. The river is one of the few undammed rivers in the contiguous U.S., flowing freely for 135 miles.

Missouri

After making its way through Arkansas, the path of totality will briefly touch the southeastern corner of the Show-Me State just before 2 p.m. CDT:

Ozark National Scenic Riverways near the towns of Eminence and Van Buren, Missouri. It is the first national park area to protect a river system, according to park officials.

Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. It was founded in 1750 and became the first permanent European settlement in Missouri, the NPS said.

Indiana

The path of totality will then move into the Hoosier State a little after 2 p.m. CDT:

Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial near Lincoln City. Located in southern Indiana, the site is where a young man grew up to eventually become the 16th President of the U.S.

George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Vincennes, Indiana. Its history goes back to the late 1770s, when American Colonel George Rogers Clark and his army captured a British fort on the site. The fort controlled an area of frontierland the size of the original 13 states, according to the NPS.

Ohio

A few minutes after 3 p.m. EDT, the eclipse’s path of totality will enter the Buckeye State:

New York

The path of totality then makes its way into the Empire State, where these national park units will be able to see the solar eclipse starting at around 3:19 p.m. EDT:

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site in Buffalo. Located near the U.S.-Canada border, the site is where the 26th President of the U.S. was inaugurated in 1901.

Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls, New York. The park helps tell the story of the first Women’s Rights Convention, which was held in Seneca Falls in July 1848.

Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn. Located in central New York, the park preserves the legacy of Harriet Tubman and her fight for civil rights.

Maine

Lastly, the path of totality will move across the Pine Tree State starting at around 3:30 p.m. EDT:

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in north-central Maine. The monument gives visitors a chance to experience the natural beauty of the area around Mount Katahdin.

For more information, visit the National Park Service Solar Eclipse website.