Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Weekend weather update: Slow-moving storm soaking the Plains as Memorial Day weekend begins

Top weather news for May 24, 2025: Severe storms and rain threaten millions of Americans' outdoor plans as we go into Memorial Day weekend.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A slow-moving storm could bring severe thunderstorms to several southern cities this Memorial Day weekend. The plains are also getting hit with rain and a potential flash flood threat. 

Wet, stormy Memorial Day weekend for millions of Americans

A slow-moving storm could bring severe thunderstorms to several southern cities this Memorial Day weekend. The plains are also getting hit with rain and a potential flash flood threat. 

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s May 24, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast

Millions to have wet Memorial Day weekend as slow-moving storm soaks the Plains

A sprawling storm system crawling across the Southern Plains will dampen outdoor plans and produce some severe thunderstorms and flash flooding through the weekend and into Memorial Day, but they’re not the only spots in the nation dodging raindrops. Parts of the inland Northeast and the northern Rockies have showers stubbornly in the forecast too. 

On the other hand, the Memorial Day weekend forecast for the West, Southwest, Great Lakes and much of the Atlantic Seaboard is looking quite pleasant. Catch up on your Memorial Day weekend forecast.

Memorial Day forecast
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch: 'Half an alligator' waddles across road, startles Louisiana drivers

Drivers in southern Louisiana were surprised to see a tailless alligator slowly waddling across a highway. 

The unusual encounter was captured on video Monday by Ashlyn Bartholomew while on Highway 23 in Plaquemines Parish.

Bartholomew said she was driving home after dropping her kids off at baseball practice when she spotted the stubby reptile. Initially, she wasn't even sure if it was an alligator or a large dog

A tailless alligator was seen slowly waddling across a road in southern Louisiana on Monday as onlookers watched in disbelief, footage shows. This video captured and posted to Facebook by Ashlyn Bartholomew shows the gator crossing a road on Highway 23 in Plaquemines Parish.

Watch: Tailless alligator seen waddling across road in Louisiana

A tailless alligator was seen slowly waddling across a road in southern Louisiana on Monday as onlookers watched in disbelief, footage shows. This video captured and posted to Facebook by Ashlyn Bartholomew shows the gator crossing a road on Highway 23 in Plaquemines Parish.

Pacific Coast Highway reopens months after devastating California wildfires in time for Memorial Day

Nearly six months after wildfires erupted in Southern California, closing the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles and burning thousands of acres, the iconic West Coast highway has reopened to the public.

The highway closed in early January after the Palisades fire spread, engulfing both sides of it in massive flames. Homes and businesses along the highway were destroyed, and the road itself was in ruins. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the reopening on Thursday, saying: "In California, we get stuff done, period. We’re opening the PCH back up early, with more lanes before Angelenos hit the road this Memorial Day." 

After the Palisades Fire burned on both sides of the Pacific Coast Highway, it's now reopen once again. The iconic highway reopened Friday, May 23 between Santa Monica and Malibu. 

Watch: Pacific Coast Highwy reopens months after California wildfire devastation

After the Palisades Fire burned on both sides of the Pacific Coast Highway, it's now reopen once again. The iconic highway reopened Friday, May 23 between Santa Monica and Malibu. 

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...