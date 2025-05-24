Weekend weather update: Slow-moving storm soaking the Plains as Memorial Day weekend begins

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s May 24, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Millions to have wet Memorial Day weekend as slow-moving storm soaks the Plains

A sprawling storm system crawling across the Southern Plains will dampen outdoor plans and produce some severe thunderstorms and flash flooding through the weekend and into Memorial Day, but they’re not the only spots in the nation dodging raindrops. Parts of the inland Northeast and the northern Rockies have showers stubbornly in the forecast too.

On the other hand, the Memorial Day weekend forecast for the West, Southwest, Great Lakes and much of the Atlantic Seaboard is looking quite pleasant. Catch up on your Memorial Day weekend forecast.

Memorial Day forecast

(FOX Weather)



Watch: 'Half an alligator' waddles across road, startles Louisiana drivers

Drivers in southern Louisiana were surprised to see a tailless alligator slowly waddling across a highway.

The unusual encounter was captured on video Monday by Ashlyn Bartholomew while on Highway 23 in Plaquemines Parish.

Bartholomew said she was driving home after dropping her kids off at baseball practice when she spotted the stubby reptile . Initially, she wasn't even sure if it was an alligator or a large dog .

Pacific Coast Highway reopens months after devastating California wildfires in time for Memorial Day

Nearly six months after wildfires erupted in Southern California , closing the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles and burning thousands of acres, the iconic West Coast highway has reopened to the public.

The highway closed in early January after the Palisades fire spread, engulfing both sides of it in massive flames. Homes and businesses along the highway were destroyed, and the road itself was in ruins.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the reopening on Thursday, saying: "In California, we get stuff done, period. We’re opening the PCH back up early, with more lanes before Angelenos hit the road this Memorial Day."

