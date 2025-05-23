Search
Learn More
Extreme Weather
Published

Pacific Coast Highway reopens months after devastating California wildfires in time for Memorial Day

The highway is now open between Santa Monica and Malibu.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
After the Palisades Fire burned on both sides of the Pacific Coast Highway, it's now reopen once again. The iconic highway reopened Friday, May 23 between Santa Monica and Malibu. 

Watch: Pacific Coast Highwy reopens months after California wildfire devastation

MALIBU, Calif. – Nearly six months after wildfires erupted in Southern California, closing the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles and burning thousands of acres, the iconic West Coast highway has reopened to the public. 

The highway closed in early January after the Palisades fire spread, engulfing both sides of it in massive flames. Homes and businesses along the highway were destroyed, and the road itself was in ruins. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the reopening on Thursday, saying: "In California, we get stuff done, period. We’re opening the PCH back up early, with more lanes before Angelenos hit the road this Memorial Day." 

Pacific Coast Highway is open to the public between Santa Monica and Malibu as of Friday, May 23

(@CaltransDist7/X / FOX Weather)

The highway is now open between Santa Monica and Malibu

Newsom thanked the work of construction and road crews, as well as the Army Corps of Engineers, for getting the road back into drivable shape. 

WATCH: MALIBU BEACH FOOTAGE SHOWS ROWS OF HOMES DESTROYED BY PALISADES FIRE

Video from Jan. 8 showed flames burning through buildings as cars raced along the highway to evade the fires. 

FILE: 'Like driving through hell': Palisades Fire engulfs homes along Pacific Coast Highway

"All of PCH is on fire right now," Alexandra Datig said in the video as she drove down the highway. "It is like driving through hell." 

The Palisades fire burned for over three weeks before firefighters reached complete containment on Jan. 31, according to CAL Fire data. 

HOW DID THE LOS ANGELES-AREA WILDFIRES RAPIDLY SPREAD?

Firefighters hose down a smoldering building on the Pacific Coast Highway during the Palisades Fire in Malibu, California, US, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

(Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

After the fire had been extinguished, back-to-back atmospheric rivers brought flooding rain and mudslides to the burn scars of the Palisades and Eaton fires, including along the PCH. 

Rainfall rates in the area were estimated to be at least an inch per hour, far more than what areas burned by the wildfires could absorb. The result was floods and debris flows.

MAPPED: WHAT A BARRAGE OF 56 WEST COAST ATMOSPHERIC RIVER EVENTS LOOKS LIKE

Las Flores road in Malibu, California which was impacted by the Palisades Fire was innundated with debris after an atmospheric river caused mudslides on Thursday (Alexandra Datig via Storyful).

Las Flores road in Malibu, California hit with mudslide amid atmospheric river

Datig again was there, showing the aftermath of a Feb. 13 storm on the highway near the Malibu city limits as mud and debris from burn scars swept across the road. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • A portion of the Pacific Coast Highway between Malibu and Santa Monica is closed until at least Friday due to mudslides and flooding.
    Image 1 of 7

    A portion of the Pacific Coast Highway between Malibu and Santa Monica is closed until at least Friday due to mudslides and flooding. (@CaltransDist7/X)

    Image 2 of 7

    A portion of the Pacific Coast Highway between Malibu and Santa Monica is closed until at least Friday due to mudslides and flooding. (@CaltransDist7/X)

    Image 3 of 7

    A portion of the Pacific Coast Highway between Malibu and Santa Monica is closed until at least Friday due to mudslides and flooding. (@CaltransDist7/X)

  • Mud closes stretch of Pacific Coast Highway.
    Image 4 of 7

    Mud closes stretch of Pacific Coast Highway. (LAFD)

  • Bulldozing in the Las Flores neighborhood of Malibu.
    Image 5 of 7

    Bulldozing in the Las Flores neighborhood of Malibu. (Alexandra Datig via Storyful)

  • Debris flow on the Pacific Coast Highway.
    Image 6 of 7

    Debris flow on the Pacific Coast Highway. (Alexandra Datig via Storyful)

  • Image 7 of 7

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: A mudslide gets cleared on Pacific Coast Highway at Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades, CA on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) ( )

After the storms subsided, clean-up began. The famous highway was only open to residents, construction workers and emergency personnel as mud and debris were removed and the highway was repaired. 

In April, Newsom set a goal to have the highway reopened by the end of May, ahead of summer. 

"The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway marks an important step forward in our recovery effort in the Palisades, which is on track to be the fastest in state history," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Security will remain in place at the neighborhood level of the highway to protect the safety and security of the Palisades neighborhoods, Bass and Newsom said. 

More than 100 crews continue working to remove debris from the Palisades neighborhood each day. 

