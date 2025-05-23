Watch: 'Half an alligator' waddles across road, startles Louisiana drivers

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. – Drivers in southern Louisiana were surprised to see a tailless alligator slowly waddling across a highway.

The unusual encounter was captured on video Monday by Ashlyn Bartholomew while on Highway 23 in Plaquemines Parish.

Bartholomew said she was driving home after dropping her kids off at baseball practice when she spotted the stubby reptile. Initially, she wasn't even sure if it was an alligator or a large dog.

In her video, Bartholomew can be heard saying, "What?" in astonishment as the gator awkwardly makes its way across the road.

"Y’all be careful. There’s half an alligator walking on the road," she wrote on Facebook.

According to Robert Mendyk, a reptile expert at the Audubon Zoo, the alligator likely lost its tail in a fight with another gator. He also said it's common for these resilient reptiles to survive such severe injuries.