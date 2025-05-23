Microburst flips over planes at Texas airport

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Intense winds from a microbust flipped planes at a regional Texas airport Tuesday evening, during a storm that left as quickly as it came.

Airport officials from the San Marcos Regional Airport told FOX Weather that winds from the storm flipped over two small, single-engine planes and damaged a couple of hangars. No injuries were reported.

A microburst is a concentrated downward current of air produced by a thunderstorm.

The storm struck just after 7 p.m. local time, and a nearby wind sensor detected a gust of up to 61 mph and sustained winds of 52 mph.

The gust matched the top wind gust recorded by the National Weather Service office in San Antonio and Austin on Thursday. The NWS confirmed that the storm produced a microburst with straight-line winds.

Photos provided by the aviation company Texas Top Aviation showed one of the flipped planes just missed hitting a fuel station.

Video of the event posted on social media showed intense winds that developed and subsided in the span of just a few minutes.

Scattered severe thunderstorms impacted portions of South-Central Texas on Thursday evening.

Exclusive FOX Weather Storm Tracker Corey Gerken shot drone video of a supercell thunderstorm about the same time as the incident in San Marcos, but about 200 miles north in Graford, Texas.

