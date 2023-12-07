Severe weather threatens East Texas, South as potent storm sweeps region this weekend

HOUSTON – A December storm is bringing a round of weather bingo across the U.S. this weekend. For the South, the massive storm system will bring the threat of severe thunderstorms, including large hail, straight-line winds and a possible isolated tornado.

"Storms that go across the U.S. are wild in December because they dish everything: severe weather, heavy rain and then snow," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "So it all comes down to location, location, location. Where are you spending your weekend? Because we're in for a wild ride."

More than 23 million people across the South, from East Texas to Tennessee, are facing the threat of severe weather this weekend.

Friday night storms bring potential for large hail

A few severe thunderstorms are possible Friday night across parts of the Ark-La-Tex region and near the Ozarks, fueled by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms beginning late Friday night from northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma into central Arkansas.

Severe weather outlook for Friday.

The primary weather threat on Friday will be large hail for areas including Texarkana in Texas, Little Rock in Arkansas and Shreveport in Louisiana.

"We're expecting scattered thunderstorms, but a few of them could pulse higher than that, meaning that they could produce some large hailstones," Merwin said.

Severe weather threat peaks Saturday

As the moisture builds and strong wind shear – the change in wind speed and direction with height – develops, there is a substantial threat for severe thunderstorm development on Saturday.

Severe weather outlook for Saturday.

Widespread thunderstorms will move across parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee on Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. Areas including Houston, Memphis in Tennessee, Shreveport in Louisiana, Little Rock in Arkansas and Jackson in Mississippi are included under the severe weather threat.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms in East Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, western Mississippi and West Tennessee.

On Saturday, the primary concerns are the potential for tornadoes, along with damaging winds and large hail.

"We can't rule out the fact that an isolated quick spin-up (tornado) could occur, especially if the timing works out here," Merwin said. "Working to Saturday night, we're still looking at parts of Arkansas and Mississippi, possibly continuing with the severe risk as we go throughout the overnight hours."

Storm set up for Saturday.

Rain and more rain on Sunday

By Sunday, the rain and thunderstorms will be the big weather story across the South and much of the eastern U.S. Areas in East Tennessee, far northeastern Georgia and the western Carolinas could see up to 3 inches of rainfall by Monday.

The FOX Forecast Center said the threat of some severe weather will still exist by Sunday as the system shifts farther east.

Continued rain will build the flooding potential throughout the weekend, with a possible flash flooding threat from the Gulf Coast states to the Tennessee Valley.

Weekend flooding outlook.

For those traveling by air this weekend, check your flights before heading to the airport.

December storms, especially with strong winds, have the potential to disrupt travel during an already-busy month.