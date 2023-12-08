Rare High Wind Watch issued for New York City area as Northeast braces for powerful weekend storm

The Northeast is now on the clock for impacts associated with a storm system that can be traced back to the recent deadly flooding in the Pacific Northwest.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the main low-pressure center will develop over the weekend after producing storms across the South and quickly deepen.

Snow, rain and gusty winds will all be possible, but due to abnormally warm temperatures, impacts will vary by location in the Northeast and New England.

Local National Weather Service offices have issued various weather alerts, from a Winter Storm Watch, to a Flood Watch and even a High Wind Watch.

Latest storm system headlines

(FOX Weather)



CHRISTMAS LAWN DECORATIONS ARE SOMETIMES NO MATCH FOR MOTHER NATURE

Initial effects from storm begin in Northeast late Saturday

Precipitation is expected to approach western regions of the Northeast on Saturday and make it to the Interstate 95 corridor by Sunday.

This means cities such as Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York, will be the first to see the rain before it slides eastward.

Sunday's forecast.

(FOX Weather)



On Sunday, everyone from the Appalachians to the coast will feel the impacts of either rain, snow or non-thunderstorm gusty winds.

This includes New York City, Philadelphia and Boston, where travel delays will likely stretch from Sunday through the beginning of the workweek.

All the precipitation is expected to clear the coast by late Monday, but winds will remain elevated into Tuesday.

WHAT ARE THE WORST AIRPORTS TO FLY INTO DURING WINTER?

Multiple weather alerts issued in the Northeast

Impacts from the storm system will vary by location, with some communities seeing rain and snow while others just see all rain.

Forecast models show nearly everyone will see gusty winds, but those along the coast are more vulnerable to higher gusts.

Snow is a threat farther inland where freezing air will push into the region. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of upstate New York and Vermont.

Snowfall accumulations of between 5 and 10 inches are possible with locally greater amounts of precipitation in the higher elevations. Snowfall rates are expected to be the heaviest Monday morning.

The snowfall forecast.

(FOX Weather)



All the frozen precipitation variety is expected to stay west and northwest of Interstate 95, leaving slightly more than 300,000 people under winter weather alerts.

Greater impacts from the storm will come from wind and rain, with more than 40 million under flood alerts into the upcoming workweek.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with higher amounts possible.

Nearly three dozen river gauges were near or above flood stage before the storm started impacting the Northeast.

Flood alerts.

(FOX Weather)



As for wind, widespread speeds of 30-40 mph are expected Sunday evening, with gusts possibly reaching 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Blue indicates a High Wind Watch.

(FOX Weather)



Parts of New York, Maine and Massachusetts are under a High Wind Watch and face the possibility of downed trees and power lines. It is the first time a High Wind Watch has been issued for any of the New York City boroughs in nearly three years.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Wide-ranging impacts from the storm in the Northeast

From Sunday into Monday, the greatest impact will be on travelers, power lines and holiday decorations.

In the higher elevations of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, several inches of snow will likely reduce visibilities and make travel treacherous on rural roadways.

Those who do not see frozen precipitation will deal with heavy rainfall with slick streets and blustery conditions.

Boston Logan International Airport and all major airports in the NYC metro will not be immune from the weather. According to the FOX Forecast Center, significant delays at the major hubs may occur during the second half of the weekend and early into the workweek.

Communities that see downed trees and gusty winds will be subject to power outages.

Falling branches begin to start causing issues when winds reach around 40 mph – the strength of a weak tropical storm.

The event could be the most significant weather system to impact the power grid since Hurricane Lee knocked out electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in September.

In addition to vulnerable power lines, the blustery conditions will likely be strong enough to damage outdoor holiday decorations. Christmas inflatables and trees can be susceptible to high winds if improperly secured.

CHRISTMAS LAWN DECORATIONS ARE SOMETIMES NO MATCH FOR MOTHER NATURE

A Christmas tree outside the White House fell in the days before its official lighting ceremony after winds reached just over 40 mph.