National Christmas Tree at White House toppled by gusty winds in Washington

The National Christmas Tree is scheduled to be lit Thursday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the holiday tradition.

By Aaron Barker
WASHINGTON – Gusty winds Tuesday knocked down the National Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington.

A representative of the National Park Service, which manages President's Park where the tree had been standing, confirmed to FOX Weather that winds toppled the tree. Crews are working to stand the tree up again, the representative said.

According to observations from the National Weather Service, winds at Reagan National Airport have been sustained at nearly 20 mph since about 8 a.m. EST. A gust of 40 mph was recorded just before 2 p.m. EST.

The 40-foot Norway spruce from Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia is actually the second National Christmas Tree to be erected in President's Park this year. The first one was replaced after it was affected by needle cast – a fungal disease that causes needles on spruce, pine and other conifer trees to turn brown and fall off.

The National Park Service collaborates with Forest Service on new tree for National Christmas Tree Lighting

The new National Christmas Tree is placed on the Ellipse, which is part of the White House and President's Park. Nov. 11, 2023.

(Kelsey Graczyk / NPS / FOX Weather)

According to the NPS, the tree is scheduled to be lit Thursday to mark the 100th anniversary of the holiday tradition.

"As they saying goes, ‘the show must go on’ and the NPS and our event partners are looking at all possibilities to ensure a successful event this year," NPS officials said in a statement released Monday evening.

Officials said they will provide more information Tuesday.

