Free lottery for National Christmas Tree Lighting in DC opens Nov. 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Starting on Nov. 1, visitors can enter the free lottery to see the 101st National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place near the White House at President's Park on Nov. 30. This year will be the 101st tree lighting ceremony, and is hosted by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation.

Tickets to attend are free, but are only awarded to those selected through the lottery, according to the NPS and NPF.

To enter the lottery, submissions can be made online at Recreation.gov and by clicking "TICKET LOTTERY," and by phone at 877-444-6777.

Lottery submissions will be accepted from Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. ET until Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. Lottery applicants will be notified about their ticket status on Nov. 15.

Lottery winners will be able to attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Nov. 30. On Dec. 2, the National Christmas Tree site will be open to the public.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony began in 1923 by President Calvin Coolidge. Every year, Americans create ornaments that represent all 50 states, plus U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, to be hung on the national tree.