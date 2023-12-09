Videos show tornado that barreled through Clarksville, Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Videos shot on Saturday show a tornado making its way through the city of Clarksville, the fifth-largest city in Tennessee.

The footage below captured the moment the dark funnel cloud moves across the horizon, with a neighborhood of standalone homes with vehicles sitting in driveways in the foreground.

Another video showed the tornado froming across from a packed mall parking lot. Buildings are completely dwarfed by the gargantuan gray cloud spinning in the distance.

Below, the tornado was shot moving behind large transmission towers in a field. The texture of the tornado is more apparent in this clip, as the twister's powerful winds can be seen spinning around its core.

A traffic cam in Clarksville recorded the supercell that produced the tornado. Footage from the camera showed vehicles driving along the roads as if it were any other day.

The sheriff's office of Montgomery County, where Clarksville is located, released a statement confirming that a tornado touched down in the area of Hand Estates, a neighborhood in the northwestern part of town. They noted damage had been done to several homes.

The office added that they do not have any confirmed casualties or missing people.

The supercell, along with the tornado, were part of a severe weather system that has been sweeping through the mid-South on Saturday. Prior to reaching Clarksville, the thunderstorm is believed to have spun up at least one other tornado in northwestern Tennessee.