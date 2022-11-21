Winterlike chill gives way to warming trend for Thanksgiving week across much of US

After an unusually long stretch of winterlike temperatures last week, a warming trend is expected for Thanksgiving week across a vast majority of the U.S.

A massive dip in the jet stream has been responsible for the recent chill, allowing the cold air from Canada to plunge all the way down to the Gulf Coast. But a pattern change is beginning to take shape in the West early this week, which will allow milder temperatures to spread east over the coming days.

"We're starting to see some changes with that jet stream, and because we have a slight ridge (of high pressure) building, that's going to allow for some warming," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "And eventually, this trend is going to hold as we work our way through Thursday and Friday."

Most of the nation can also expect relatively quiet weather to accompany the warmup through the middle of the week, but a large storm system will impact the eastern half of the country beginning on Thanksgiving Day and continuing into the weekend.

Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Southeast

One last chilly day is expected across the East on Monday before warmer temperatures start to infiltrate the region on Tuesday.

Highs by Wednesday will be close to average, and that trend is expected to continue through the remainder of the week.

Midwest and northern Plains

The warming trend begins Monday from the northern and central Plains to the Midwest, and it will continue through most of the week.

By Wednesday, highs are expected to range from 5 to 10 degrees above average across the region, which will be a welcome change after nearly two weeks of temperatures that were 10 to 20 degrees below average.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, an even warmer airmass could infiltrate the Plains and Midwest this weekend, with high temperatures approaching values that are 25 degrees above average for late November.

Southern Plains

Another chilly day is expected in the southern Plains on Monday because of persistent clouds and showers that are spreading across Texas and Oklahoma. High temperatures will range from 15 to 25 degrees below average, which translates to highs only in the 40s and 50s.

By Tuesday, however, temperatures will rebound closer to average and remain there through the remainder of the week.

West Coast to Rockies

A warming trend will build into the western U.S. starting Tuesday and continue into the weekend.

High temperatures could approach 15 degrees above average by Thanksgiving Day along the West Coast and by Black Friday in the Rockies.

