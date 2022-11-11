Major cool down from coast to coast will precede winter storm

An expected storm system that will transverse the country will have enough cold air in place for precipitation to fall in the form of ice and snow during the workweek.

The pattern will resemble those usually seen during the winter, with snow possible from the Rockies through New England.

The FOX Forecast Center said a persistent drip in the jet stream will send multiple waves of cold air southward, keeping highs 10 to 30 degrees below average.

Tracking cold air





Cold air will expand into the early workweek, with over 90 percent of the country expecting temperatures below average.

Areas from Montana into the Upper Midwest will see the worst of the cold temperatures, with highs potentially staying below freezing for a week.

With highs struggling to reach 32 degrees, lows during the morning hours could start out in the teens and single digits.

"Compared to this time yesterday, it is more than 40 degrees cooler in Davenport, Iowa. That's probably about as big of a temperature drop that you can even imagine in a 24-hour period. So this is very cold air," said FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver.

Some of the only regions that might escape the autumn chill could be coastal regions of California and southern portions of the Florida Peninsula.

High Temperature Forecast





All eyes on pending storm system

A storm system that will gather energy over the Mountain West has the potential to produce snow across many communities through New England over the workweek.

The FOX Forecast Center believes enough cold air could be around that accumulating snow could happen as far south as Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle.

By midweek precipitation will expand over the Midwest, with at least a few inches of snow possible in St. Louis, Chicago, Minneapolis, Indianapolis and Detroit.

The exact track of the storm system will impact who will see snow and who could see rain but areas north of the Ohio River have the best of seeing frozen precipitation.

By Wednesday, the storm system should start approaching the Northeast, where all modes of precipitation will be possible.

Due to an expected warming trend, precipitation is expected to fall in the liquid variety along the I-95 corridor, with snow limited to interior regions of Northeast and New England.

Forecast models show snow accumulations could be significant in the Adirondack, Green and White mountains.

Tracking rain and snow





Similar to the I-95 corridor, communities in the South and the mid-Atlantic will see rain.

Some of the rainfall will be produced by thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast, but a widespread severe weather outbreak is not anticipated.

Forecast models show scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through Texas and Louisiana on Monday, with states eastward seeing increased chances of precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday.