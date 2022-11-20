Midwestern airport announces return of popular coat check service for passengers headed to warmer weather

MILWAUKEE – Listen up, Wisconsin! If you're looking to catch a flight this winter to escape to a warmer destination like Florida or California, you have one less piece of luggage to pack.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has announced that its popular coat check service has returned for the fourth year in a row.

The service is available to all passengers and is located inside the Summerfest Marketplace before the security checkpoint at the airport's concession mall, airport officials said in a news release.

"Our coat check service remains one of our most popular winter amenities here at MKE," airport director Brian Dranzik said in the news release. "Travelers love the simplicity, ease of use and convenience of being able to wear your coat when you need it and being able to safely leave it behind when you don't."

Travelers headed off to warmer weather can leave their coats, gloves and other cold-weather gear, and each is hung in protective plastic and kept safely locked away until it's claimed by the owner upon return to the airport.

The coat check service at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is easily accessible to travelers using any of the airport's concourses, and it's available to travelers on all flights, seven days a week.

"We love seeing the popularity and appreciation travelers have for our coat check service in our Summerfest Marketplace retail store at MKE," said vice president of business development Pat Wallace. "Such a creative and unexpected service is a great compliment to the store itself, which offers a fantastic showcase of authentic products from local small businesses and purveyors."

The cost of using the coat check service at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is $2 a day, with a maximum charge of $10 per trip.

So, don't rush back to the cold weather if you don't have to.

According to airport officials, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is the only major U.S. airport to offer this coat check service and said last year, about 400 passengers were able to take advantage of leaving their coats behind while jetting off to warmer weather.

"Since launching the coat check, other airports have reached out for guidance on how they can successfully offer a similar service," marketing and public relations coordinator at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Stephanie Staudinger said in an email to FOX Weather. "A few smaller airports have since implemented coat checks."