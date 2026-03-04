Soaking rain to slam I-95 corridor through the end of the week as temperatures warm up in the Northeast

The weather might be warming up, but don’t put those umbrellas away just yet! As one system exits, another will bring more rain to the I-95 corridor, with a widespread 1–2 inches possible from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts Thursday through Friday morning.

Some interior snow is also likely, with higher elevations in New England expected to see 3–5 inches.



After Tuesday’s system brought reports of ice and snow across parts of the region, there will be a brief lull before heading into Thursday as a warm front extending from a low-pressure system over the Midwest will advance into the Northeast.



Precipitation will transition mainly to rain — heavy at times — as warmer air surges northward along the I-95 corridor.

Rain is expected to move into Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey during the morning before expanding northward through the afternoon, with cities like Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston expected to see steady rainfall as temperatures climb into the 40s.

The warmer temperatures allow for the chance of more rain.

Meanwhile, cold air will linger farther inland, especially across New England, likely allowing snow and freezing rain to develop into Thursday night, including portions of the Adirondacks in upstate New York, the Green and White Mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire, and eventually parts of Maine.

Before conditions gradually improve Friday morning, these areas could experience travel disruptions.



Altogether through Friday, widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible from Pennsylvania through New York, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, with snowfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected in higher elevations across Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, more rain could be on the horizon for the weekend as a cold front approaches. However, most areas are likely to see rain due to southerly flow and much warmer temperatures rising into the 50s and 60s.