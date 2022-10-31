Severe storms eye Tornado Alley later this week

The weather setup points to a classic severe weather scenario for a part of the U.S. known as Tornado Alley later this week with storms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Although most people think of spring as the time for severe weather, fall is the country's second severe weather season.

"This is the second peak of their season for tornadoes," said FOX Weather meteorologist Steve Bender.

Bender said severe weather in the fall can be more dangerous because of shorter days making tornadoes in the dark more likely.

The setup

Look to the west to get an idea of what is to come. The jet stream, a river of fast-flowing air that we can think of as the separation between cooler and warmer air will dive south early this week making for a soggy West Coast, according to the FOX Forecast Center. The energy this trough, or dip in the jet stream, produced has already dropped 4 to 6 inches of rain across the mountains of Washington state.

The extreme pattern will bring California’s Sierra Nevada mountains the first big snow of the season. However, the dip pinches off into what is called a cut-off low. This means the energy, which would normally be propelled east by the jet stream, will stay put for a few days over the Four Corners region.

Ahead of the low, the atmosphere is priming the area with storm fuel – warm and humid air.

"You're getting all that Gulf moisture pumped through the Lone Star State up in Oklahoma and Kansas," Bender said. "Then the collision course happens, and you'll see this wind shear that really picks up in West Texas and the Permian Basin."

Wind shear is one of the ingredients that stir up thunderstorms and tornadoes. As the cut-off low slowly moves east, the energy will work on the warm, humid air and keep the threat for severe weather in the forecast for several days.

"So now you've got the winds that are accelerating, but this is dry, cooler air that's diving underneath the warm, humid air and creating that potential for those thunderstorms and severe weather in western and central Texas up through Oklahoma, Kansas and portions of southern Nebraska," Bender said.

Thursday

The FOX Forecast Center has put Hays and Dodge City in Kansas, Guymon and Woodward in Oklahoma and Amarillo and Lubbock in Texas in the red Thursday, meaning severe storms are likely.

Thursday's severe threat.

Friday and early Saturday

Friday, severe storms push slowly east and south. Storms are likely from Oklahoma City to Del Rio, Texas. FOX Weather’s Future Track paints dangerous nighttime and overnight storms, through Saturday morning, across Oklahoma City. Abilene, San Angelo and Midland in Texas could also get an early wake-up call thanks to storms.

Friday's severe threat

"It progresses through the morning time on Saturday," Bender said. "The I-35 corridor, Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco, San Antonio and Austin all getting hammered with this. Up to Oklahoma City before it marches by Saturday afternoon and evening into the ArkLaTex, down towards the Gulf Coast."

"Some areas like Oklahoma City could be having two days back to back with this severe weather threat," he added.

Flash flooding possible

With the storms comes the possibility of heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding in some parts of the Southern Plains. The FOX Forecast Center is calling for up to 5 inches of rain in a swath that spans parts of Oklahoma and Kansas. Up to 3 inches of rain is possible across much of Oklahoma and southeaster Kansas.

Flash flooding is also a concern as some areas will see 3-5 inches of rain.

