'It's not safe': Idabel, Oklahoma's emergency manager fears the worst after tornado devastates city

Idabel, Oklahoma’s emergency management director says that he’s hoping for the best after his town took a direct hit from a tornado.

Cody McDaniel talked to FOX Weather Friday evening moments after the tornado moved through his city. He hoped the town he works to protect wasn’t completely destroyed.

"Just stay away from Idabel," he pleaded. "Just stay away from the east side of Broken Bow."

A Tornado Emergency, one of the rarest warnings by the National Weather Service, was issued for Idabel and Broken Bow at 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday.

As the nerves shot through his voice, McDaniel said there were injuries but feared what search and rescue teams might find.

"There have been reports of (casualties)," he said. "I hope that’s not going to be the case."

McDaniel said with the tornado just moving through, everything seemed demolished.

"Idabel took a direct hit, so there’s a lot of home damages, lots of lines down," he explained.

Trinity Baptist Church was one of the places damaged.

Crews will work to survey the damage, but, in the meantime, McDaniel urged people to stay away from the area.

"It’s not safe."

Governor Kevin Stitt said that generators were being forwarded to the Idabel area as the city works to regain power.

If you would like to help those devastated in Idabel, McDaniel says you can come to the town to volunteer Saturday morning.