Severe storms target Heartland to close out active March, with stormy April pattern to follow

March isn’t finished yet—more severe storms and flash flooding will close out the month in already hard-hit areas, with another stormy pattern set to take hold as April begins.

ROUNDS OF SEVERE WEATHER TO SLAM MILLIONS ACROSS CENTRAL US AS ACTIVE SPRING PATTERN IGNITES NATIONWIDE

From Texas to the Midwest, this month has been marked by severe storms leaving damage across several communities.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

From dozens of tornadoes to flash flooding, large hail, and damaging winds, many areas are still recovering and remain on high alert as March is set to end just as actively as it began, with more severe storms expected across the Northern Tier Monday through at least Wednesday.

NEARLY 50M PEOPLE ACROSS 18 STATES UNDER FIRE WEATHER WARNINGS AS COLD, DRY AIR AND GUSTY WINDS MOVE ACROSS US

And with April just around the corner, only brief breaks are expected before a new, active pattern brings stormy conditions to parts of the Plains and South by next weekend.

Severe weather setup for Monday

(FOX Weather)



As the week begins, an area of low pressure will move through parts of the Northern Plains, sparking a threat of severe storms along and near a warm front in the Great Lakes on Monday.

PHOTOS: 23 TORNADOES STRIKE HEARTLAND IN MULTI-DAY OUTBREAK, LEAVING 8 DEAD AND COMMUNITIES DEVASTATED

The FOX Forecast Center said hail will be the primary threat, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out despite a lower overall tornado risk.

As the front lifts northward, a few supercell storms could also develop nearby.

WHAT IS A SUPERCELL THUNDERSTORM?

Cities from Milwaukee to Green Bay should be on alert for severe storms on Monday night.

Severe weather threat for Monday

(FOX Weather)



By Tuesday into Wednesday, this system shifts into the Northeast, drawing in warmer, more humid air.

As that airmass moves in, rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread, increasing the risk for flash flooding, with the greatest concern near the eastern Great Lakes, where a deep snowpack remains.

NOAA'S STORM PREDICTION CENTER DEBUTS REVAMP TO SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOKS THIS SEASON

Areas from Buffalo to Watertown face the highest flooding risk, as 1 to 2 inches of rainfall could accelerate snowmelt.

Periods of rain are likely to linger across the Northeast through at least midweek, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Active start to April

Heading into April, a trailing cold front is expected to stall across the Ohio Valley, and this boundary will act as a focus for multiple waves of energy, raising the potential for repeated rounds of rain and an increasing flood threat across parts of the South as the week progresses.

April severe weather setup

(FOX Weather)



Rainfall totals could exceed 3 to 5 inches in some locations, with higher localized amounts possible.

April is typically one of the most active months for severe storms across parts of the Plains and the South.

APRIL WEATHER OUTLOOK: SEVERE STORMS TARGET MILLIONS AS SPRING TEMPERATURE WARMUP FINALLY NEARS

The larger-scale pattern is expected to evolve into a classic spring setup, with a trough forming over the West and a ridge building in the East.

And that type of pattern tends to favor repeated storm systems moving through the Plains.

By Easter weekend and beyond, the pattern is likely to shift further.

April severe storm threat outlook

(FOX Weather)



The jet stream is expected to dip farther south across the Plains, allowing storms to intensify and track through traditional severe weather regions such as Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

WHAT IS THE JET STREAM?

With summer-like warmth, increasing moisture and potent disturbances in place, the potential for severe storms will rise.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the exact storm tracks and impacts remain uncertain, and forecasts are still being refined.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Currently, there are no organized severe storm outlooks through the beginning of next week, though that is likely to change as forecasts become more precise.

Overall, this shift marks the beginning of a more active and typical spring severe weather season across the Plains.