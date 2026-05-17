Over 80 million to face 90-degree heat as potentially record-breaking May heat wave impacts the East

Put away those jackets — record-breaking heat is slamming the East after stubborn chilly weather gripped the region at the start of May.

RECORD HEAT TAKING AIM AT NORTHEAST, MID-ATLANTIC THROUGH MID-WEEK

Temperatures began to rapidly climb into the 80s and 90s on Sunday and are expected to continue through Wednesday, making jacket weather a distant memory.

In fact, some cities along the Interstate 95 corridor are seeing their first heat alerts of 2026. These Heat Advisories extend from Philadelphia northward to New York City, Providence, RI, and Boston.

This follows a stretch in which the first 15 days of the month ran two to five degrees below normal from the Mississippi Valley to upstate New York.

So far this year, cities including Detroit, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh have not recorded a single 80-degree day, let alone a 90-degree day. Farther east, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia have reached 80 degrees only twice this month, while New York City has done so just once.

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That pattern is about to change, with every major city in the region expected to see four consecutive days in the 80s over the next week.

The expected temperatures through Wednesday

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, nearly 75 million people will experience 90-degree heat by Wednesday, stretching from the Southern Plains into the Northeast.

Temperatures will run 15 to 25 degrees above average for mid-May, with the potential to challenge daily record highs in more than 60 locations.

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Cities such as Charleston, WV, and Syracuse, NY, could see record highs by Monday, while Cleveland, Scranton, PA, and Hartford, CT, may do so by Tuesday.

The FOX Forecast Center also said a few cities could see their first official heat wave of the season, which is three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher.

That includes Philadelphia, which is under its first May Heat Advisory since 2022, and Baltimore. Both cities are expected to reach over 90 degrees from Monday through Wednesday.

INTENSE HEAT BAKING THE EASTERN U.S. AS SUMMER-LIKE TEMPERATURES TAKE AIM AT MILLIONS

Officials expect Philadelphia to reach 98 degrees on Tuesday, which would break its all-time May record. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. is also expected to experience 98 degrees, tying its second-hottest May temperature on record.

Record highs expected on Tuesday

(FOX Weather)



New York City is under its first Heat Advisory for the month of May since 2022 as Central Park could reach 94 degrees on Tuesday or Wednesday, which would mark its hottest May temperature in 30 years.

Meanwhile, Boston is bracing for its first 90-degree May day in five years, while Pittsburgh is expected to record its first 90-degree day in eight years.

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However, the extreme warmth will not last long. A strong cold front is expected to arrive late in the week, sending temperatures tumbling back into the 60s and 70s.

For now, the region gets an early taste of summer before spring makes a return.