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Extreme heat safety: How to prepare and stay cool during a heat wave

No matter the circumstances, it's important to take heat waves seriously. Though they may be short-lived sometimes, heat waves can also last for several days, sometimes up to a week.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Sue Auriemma, Vice President, Kids and Car Safety spoke with FOX Weather First about the best way to prevent hot car deaths this summer. 03:30

Preventing child deaths in hot cars as summer heat moves across the country

Sue Auriemma, Vice President, Kids and Car Safety spoke with FOX Weather First about the best way to prevent hot car deaths this summer.

Walking into a heat wave without proper knowledge of keeping yourself safe can have deadly consequences.

A heat wave is a period of abnormally hot weather that lasts for two days or more, according to the National Weather Service. Heat waves can occur with or without high humidity and they can cover a large area.

Staying cool can be challenging when out in the elements during a period of extreme heat.

PHOENIX, AZ - JUNE 20: Motorist stop at an intersection where a sign displays the temperature on June 20, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ - JUNE 20:  Motorist stop at an intersection where a sign displays the temperature on June 20, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

(Ralph Freso / Getty Images)

Here are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to how to prepare yourself for a heat wave.

Preparing for extreme heat

Keep lots of water and hydrating fluids on hand. Regularly consuming hydrating liquids is one of the best ways to avoid heat illness.

Have sun protection in the form of head coverings and sunscreen at the ready. Wearing sunscreen can protect you from the sun's rays. Head coverings can help avoid sunburn and keep the face and neck cooler.

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GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 05: Zach Johnson of the United States cools off on the 13th teeduring the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 05, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 05: Zach Johnson of the United States cools off on the 13th teeduring the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 05, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. 

(Dylan Buell/ / Getty Images)

Make a plan to stay cool. If you need to be outside for a job or activity, is there shade nearby? Is there somewhere with air conditioning to cool down?

Know the signs of heat illness. Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are very serious conditions. If not treated, heat stroke can lead to death.

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Check the weather forecasts. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts on FOX Weather and the National Weather Service to better understand the impacts of excessive high temperatures.

Close-up of a City Information Panel which displays 'Emergency Alert, Heat Advisory In Effect,' Chicago, Illinois, August 27, 2018.

Close-up of a City Information Panel which displays 'Emergency Alert, Heat Advisory In Effect,' Chicago, Illinois, August 27, 2018. (Photo by /Getty Images)

(Interim Archives / Getty Images)

If you have a medical condition that could be impacted by a prolonged period of heat, talk to your doctor about how to prepare.

Know what to do in case of a power outage. Have a plan if the power goes out. Keep a cooler and ice at the ready for any refrigerated medications and necessary food and water.

Staying safe during a heat wave

Keep windows closed and covered to keep the home cool during a period of extreme heat. As tempting as it can be to open the blinds and windows during a hot, sunny day, it can drastically increase the temperature inside a home.

Try to limit using the oven during a heat wave to reduce the temperature inside the home. Ovens can also raise the temperature.

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Use air conditioning as much as possible. The National Weather Service said electric fans only work if the temperature is lower than the 90s.

08/09/10:Minneapolis A person walks past an electric fan.

08/09/10:Minneapolis A person walks past an electric fan. 

(Jerry Holt/Star Tribune / Getty Images)

Drink plenty of water. Dehydration during extreme heat is very dangerous. Stay hydrated by drinking water and electrolyte drinks to help replace the water and minerals lost while sweating, the American Red Cross said. Avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.

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Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light clothing doesn't absorb sunlight as easily as dark colors do. Lightweight, breathable materials like linen, cotton and muslin are all great for hot temperatures.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Beachgoers pack La Jolla's Windansea Beach during a winter heat wave on January 31, 2026 in San Diego, CA.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Beachgoers pack La Jolla's Windansea Beach during a winter heat wave on January 31, 2026 in San Diego, CA. 

(Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Avoid high-energy activities during the day. Exercise indoors or before the sun comes up or wait until after it goes down to consider an outdoor workout.

Keep a close eye on your pets. Dogs and cats can overheat easily. Make sure you avoid long periods of outdoor exposure without shade or water and try to avoid asphalt and dark-colored pavement, so their paws don't burn.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: A person walks with a dog in the morning, before temperatures climb, past a sign warning of hot asphalt temperatures on September 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: A person walks with a dog in the morning, before temperatures climb, past a sign warning of hot asphalt temperatures on September 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 

(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Never leave anyone or any pet inside a hot car. Even with a window open, a vehicle's interior temperature can rise very quickly. In 2024, 39 children died from heat stroke after being left in a hot car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Take cool showers or baths to help cool down.

NEW YORK CITY - JULY 25: A man cools off in the shade on a day where the heat index is expected to top 100 degrees on July 25, 2025 in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY - JULY 25: A man cools off in the shade on a day where the heat index is expected to top 100 degrees on July 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Much of the East Coast is experiencing days of relentless heat in what is turning out to be another summer of record-breaking temperatures across America. 

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke should always be taken seriously. Know the signs and symptoms and seek medical attention if experiencing them.

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No matter the circumstances, it's important to take heat waves seriously. Though they may be short-lived sometimes, heat waves can also last for several days, sometimes up to a week.

For more safety tips and resources, visit heat.gov.

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