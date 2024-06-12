DC, Philadelphia to see hottest temperatures so far this year as heat wave moves across eastern US

PHILADELPHIA – Scorching temperatures that have been baking the West will expand to the east over the next several days, setting the stage for cities such as Washington and Philadelphia to see their hottest temperatures so far this year.

In fact, the FOX Forecast Center expects nearly every state from the Plains and Midwest to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast will see above-average temperatures - it just won’t happen at the same time.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the temperature departures through Monday, June 17, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The Midwest will be up first, feeling the summerlike temperatures Thursday and then again at the end of the weekend, while the Southeast will continue to bake.

The Northeast will get a little taste of the hot weather at the end of the workweek before the heat cranks back up early next week.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Heat builds on Thursday

This graphic shows forecast high temperatures on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The heat will begin to build in the eastern half of the U.S. on Thursday, with temperatures rising into the 90s in Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville and Atlanta.

Other cities, such as Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, Richmond in Virginia and New York City, will see temperatures get into the mid- to upper 80s.

Changes come at the end of the workweek, however.

HOW THE WEATHER YOU'RE ACCUSTOMED TO AFFECTS THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HEAT WARNINGS, ADVISORIES

Record heat possible Friday

This graphic shows where records are in jeopardy of being broken on Friday, June 14, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center expects Friday to be the hottest day along the Interstate 95 corridor, with temperatures expected to rise into the 90s in Washington and Philadelphia. If that occurs, it will be the hottest day of 2024 in those cities.

Those aren’t the only cities that will be hot, though.

Records could fall in several cities on Friday as temperatures rise into the 90s, including Charlottesville in Virginia, Chattanooga in Tennessee and Atlanta.

HEAT KILLS MORE AMERICANS THAN FLOODING, TORNADOES, HURRICANES OR LIGHTNING

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The heat will continue to build over the weekend, with cities in the Southeast getting close to the 100-degree mark, including Atlanta, Birmingham and Montgomery in Alabama and Jackson in Mississippi.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, cities in the north will stay pleasant due to a cold front keeping temperatures lower in the Midwest on Saturday and in the Northeast all weekend.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR PETS SAFE AND HEALTHY AS TEMPERATURES RISE

First major heat wave of season expected in Northeast next week

This graphic shows the temperature outlook next week.

(FOX Weather)



It’s about to get brutally hot in the Northeast.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a ridge of high pressure will build over the eastern half of the country while the jet stream pushes northward. That will set the stage for the heat to build in and humidity to increase.

WHEN SECONDS MATTER: CHILDREN EXPERIENCE HEATSTROKE SYMPTOMS WITHIN MINUTES OF BEING IN A HOT CAR

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures on Monday, June 17, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



High temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90s across the Midwest on Monday, with record-high temperatures possible in Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.

The Northeast will feel the heat Tuesday, and widespread temperatures in the 90s are expected.

HOW TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEATSTROKE

This graphic shows where records are in jeopardy on Monday, June 17, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



In the Northeast, a heat wave is defined as three or more days in a row of temperatures in the 90s. According to the FOX Forecast Center, that’s looking likely as the summer temperatures remain in the area through at least the end of next week.