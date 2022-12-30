Search

2023 could start with severe weather outbreak in South

Monday and Tuesday could see severe thunderstorms rumble from Oklahoma and Texas to Mississippi and Alabama.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
New Year's rings in with southern severe weather threat

A severe weather outbreak is likely across parts of the south Monday bringing the chance for tornadoes, dangerous winds, and large hail to the region.

The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for dangerous weather beginning Monday in eastern parts of Oklahoma and Texas and stretching eastward into western Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi. The highest chance of severe storms appears to be centered over the Ark-La-Tex region.

Severe weather outlook for January 2

The severe weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

The severe threat moves east on Tuesday with the highest risk located across far eastern Louisiana through central Mississippi and Alabama and into far western Georgia.

Severe weather outlook for January 3

The severe weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

All modes of severe weather appear possible during the two days, with storms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.

Now is the time for people living in the region should review their tornado safety plans and ensure they have a reliable way to receive severe weather alerts when they are issued.

Not again

The areas highlighted for severe weather early next week are nearly the same areas that were ravaged by tornadic storms in late November and again in mid-December.

Nearly 80 tornado warnings were issued from eastern Texas into Alabama and the Florida Panhandle between Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. Several people were killed during the outbreak, including a mother and her young son in Alabama.

A couple of weeks later, there were about 50 reports of tornadoes between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15. More people were killed during this outbreak, including a mother and her young son – this time in Louisiana.

  • New Orleans Tornado
    Image 1 of 8

    Chalmette, Louisiana resident Angel Landry tells FOX Weather that debris is scattered everywhere, and neighbors have lost homes after a tornado hit St. Bernard Parish.  (Angel Landry)

  • New Orleans Tornado Damage
    Image 2 of 8

    Several homes and businesses were damaged in the apparent tornado that struck south of New Orleans on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (New Orleans Fire Department.)

  • New Orleans Tornado Damage
    Image 3 of 8

    Several homes and businesses were damaged in the tornado that struck south of New Orleans (New Orleans Fire Department.)

  • Orleans Parish during a Tornado Warning on Dec. 14, 2022.
    Image 4 of 8

    Orleans Parish during a Tornado Warning on Dec. 14, 2022.  ( )

  • Storm damage on Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, Louisiana on December 14, 2022.
    Image 5 of 8

    Storm damage on Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, Louisiana on December 14, 2022. (@therealcobydai1 / Twitter)

  • Storm damage on Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, Louisiana on December 14, 2022.
    Image 6 of 8

    Storm damage on Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, Louisiana on December 14, 2022. (@therealcobydai1 / Twitter)

  • A photo showing a likely tornado moving through the community of New Iberia, Louisiana, on Wednesday afternoon.
    Image 7 of 8

    A photo showing a likely tornado moving through the community of New Iberia, Louisiana, on Wednesday afternoon. (Justin Anthony Trahan)

  • 2011 tornado super outbreak
    Image 8 of 8

    Tornado-damaged cars are seen as the sun sets in the Holt neighbourhood of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, May 1, 2011. Many trailer homes in the area were destroyed by the tornado which struck April 27. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP)

