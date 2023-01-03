Search

Watch: Storms sweep through the South, causing floods in Mississippi, Kentucky, Arkansas

Videos capture floodwater overtaking an apartment, floods rising halfway up a stop sign and an ominous-looking shelf cloud.

Video posted by L Alan Mason in the early morning hours of Tuesday shows pouring rain falling in Murray, Kentucky. 01:03

Rain pours in western Kentucky as thunderstorms pummel southern US

A powerful storm system continued its march across the South on Tuesday, bringing tornadoes and thunderstorms to an already devastated region of the country.

TORNADO WATCHES ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN STATES AS MULTIDAY SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK CONTINUES TUESDAY

One video shows floodwater creeping through an apartment in west Arkansas. At one moment, the camera pans down to reveal the water inching closer to the resident’s feet.

Videos posted by Kesha Iliveitforme Edwards on Tuesday shows inches of water in an apartment in flooded West Memphis, Arkansas. 02:37

Floodwater pools in Arkansas apartment during severe thunderstorm

In Kentucky, floodwater can be seen rising halfway up a stop sign. Footage also shows the flood being powerful enough to quickly carry debris down the current.

Video posted by photographer Kurtis Ryan Coady on Tuesday shows debris, including a hay bale and trash can, rushing through floodwater after heavy rains in Fisherville. 01:03

Debris swept through rushing floodwater in Kentucky

Roads also flooded in Lexington, Kentucky. Video captured on Tuesday showed vehicles driving through and splashing water several feet high.

Video posted to Twitter by @ReelistDavid shows vehicles splashing floodwater on West Main Street in Lexington, Kentucky. 01:17

Flooding strikes Lexington, Kentucky

Northeastern Mississippi also experienced heavy rains. As a precursor to the storm, the city of Saltillo was the site of a shelf cloud sighting.

Video taken by Lee Lemmons shows the storm approaching and hitting Saltillo, part of the greater Tupelo region, on Tuesday. Saltillo and Tupelo were put under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:15 am with the NWS advising of possible pea-sized hail. 01:18

Shelf cloud looms over Tupelo, Mississippi, as severe weather hits

According to the National Weather Service, shelf clouds are usually associated with a solid line of storms, with wind and then rain following behind.

A funnel cloud was spotted in central Alabama

Funnel cloud emerges in Deatsville, Alabama on Tuesday on the second day of a severe weather outbreak to hit the South.  00:35

Funnel cloud spotted in central Alabama

As the dark, gray cloud looms over the town of Deatsville, trees can be seen with their branches swaying in the wind, and debris and rain being blown about.

