Watch: Storms sweep through the South, causing floods in Mississippi, Kentucky, Arkansas

A powerful storm system continued its march across the South on Tuesday, bringing tornadoes and thunderstorms to an already devastated region of the country.

TORNADO WATCHES ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN STATES AS MULTIDAY SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK CONTINUES TUESDAY

One video shows floodwater creeping through an apartment in west Arkansas. At one moment, the camera pans down to reveal the water inching closer to the resident’s feet.

In Kentucky, floodwater can be seen rising halfway up a stop sign. Footage also shows the flood being powerful enough to quickly carry debris down the current.

Roads also flooded in Lexington, Kentucky. Video captured on Tuesday showed vehicles driving through and splashing water several feet high.

Northeastern Mississippi also experienced heavy rains. As a precursor to the storm, the city of Saltillo was the site of a shelf cloud sighting.

According to the National Weather Service, shelf clouds are usually associated with a solid line of storms, with wind and then rain following behind.

A funnel cloud was spotted in central Alabama.

As the dark, gray cloud looms over the town of Deatsville, trees can be seen with their branches swaying in the wind, and debris and rain being blown about.