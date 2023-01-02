Search

Extreme Weather
Watch: New Year's severe thunderstorms, tornadoes spawn damage in the South

Video and photos tell the story of storm damage in Arkansas and Louisiana as the start of a multi-day severe storm Monday continues through the night into Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Hillary Andrews , Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Footage from storm chaser Brett Adair shows trees toppled in Jonesboro, Louisiana amid severe weather.  00:45

Trees toppled in Jonesboro, Louisiana during tornado-warned storm

Footage from storm chaser Brett Adair shows trees toppled in Jonesboro, Louisiana amid severe weather. 

Storms did not take a break on Monday despite the holiday as a storm diving out of the Rockies intensified while it blew into the anomalously-warm South, which provided the perfect ingredients for large hail, strong winds, flooding rains and tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorms bubbled up Monday afternoon across Arkansas in the afternoon after record high temperatures and high dew points primed the region for storms. 

Trees came down in El Dorado, Arkansas. Nearby, in Norphlet a trained spotter reported more trees down and structural damage on buildings from possible tornado. The NWS will conduct a survey to either verify a tornado or confirm the damage was caused by straight line winds. 

A potential tornado knocked down trees in El Dorado, Arkansas, said a resident who shared the photos with FOX Weather. 00:28

Possible tornado damage in Arkansas

A potential tornado knocked down trees in El Dorado, Arkansas, said a resident who shared the photos with FOX Weather.

In Jessieville, Arkansas which is outside of Little Rock, many residents reported damage to homes. 

The high school football stadium and adjacent rooms took a beating too. 

  • Tornado hits school in Hot Springs, AR
    Image 1 of 31

      (Garland County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Winds pulled off the roof of the Jessieville band building. Insulation from the structure blew across the field and knitted itself into the fence.

Drone video captures damage to a high school in Jessieville, Arkansas from an apparent tornado.  00:59

Drone footage shows damage to Arkansas high school from apparent tornado

Drone video captures damage to a high school in Jessieville, Arkansas from an apparent tornado. 

Just as the sun set an unconfirmed tornado touched down 3 miles east of Jonesboro, Louisiana. It felled a number of large trees. The NWS commented in the local storm report that this was likely a tornado based on the tornado debris signature on radar.

Meteorologist Marissa Torres tracking the unconfirmed tornado that touched down near Jonesboro, Louisiana.

(FOX Weather)

FOX Weather's Marissa Torres tracked the possible twister with radar from the studio. Storm Chaser Brett Adair chased the same storm from the ground. He caught the damage seen at the top of this page, shortly after the potential tornado passed.

A storm chaser came upon this tree damage shortly after the storm moved through.

(FOX Weather)

Nashville was not in the Tornado Watch but take a look at the light show. FOX Weather's Will Nunley took cover in the Music City while the lightning and thunder passed overhead.

A storm moves through downtown Nashville with lightning. A tornado risk extends from Texas to Kentucky. FOX Weather multimedia journalist shows the scene from The Music City.   00:42

Watch: Frequent lightning flashes over Nashville skyline as storms approach

A storm moves through downtown Nashville with lightning. A tornado risk extends from Texas to Kentucky. FOX Weather multimedia journalist shows the scene from The Music City.  

