Flood threat sprawls across South, Plains while rain soaks Florida for Labor Day Weekend

While in the general sense the forecast for much of the nation for Labor Day weekend is tranquil -- on Saturday morning, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center didn't highlight any areas in the nation for a severe weather threat for the entire three days -- there are some storms out there that could bring a bit too much rain at a time, triggering localized flooding.

A frontal boundary is forecast to stretch from New Mexico through parts of the South, with waves of low pressure traveling along it and triggering widespread showers and thunderstorms.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated by a yellow box. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red boxes, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple boxes. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green boxes, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink boxes. Severe Thunderstorm Watches are indicated in yellow shading, while Tornado Watches are indicated in dark-red shading.

(FOX Weather)



With abundant atmospheric moisture in place, flash flooding remains possible from New Mexico to Georgia throughout the weekend, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

In Texas, the heaviest rain this weekend will be concentrated across West Texas and the Panhandle; however, parts of Central and Southern Texas could see heavier rainfall by late Saturday.

Flash flood risk.

(FOX Weather)



NOAA's Weather Prediction Center issued a level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk for parts of Texas on Saturday.

Rainfall totals could reach 2-3 inches in some areas, with locally higher amounts possible. Rainfall rates may exceed 3 inches per hour.

Labor Day weekend rainfall forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Some flooding could impact Kerrville, Austin and San Antonio by later in the weekend.

By Sunday, the higher flash flood risk will shift into New Mexico and far West Texas. Ruidoso could see additional flash flooding, and there is concern for river flooding in northern New Mexico near the Sapello, Pecos and Vermejo rivers. In addition, parts of West Texas, including as far south as El Paso, could face flash flooding.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: WINNERS AND LOSERS OF SUMMER'S LAST HURRAH

Farther east, the same front will sag south across the Gulf Coast and eventually stall, the FOX Forecast Center says. Afternoon showers and storms will persist across southern Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. With high moisture levels in place, flash flooding will remain possible through Sunday.

By early next week, the flood threat is expected to gradually diminish as the front shifts farther south and weakens.

Flash flooding threat builds in the Plains

While flash flooding remains the main story across the South through early next week, another area will be worth watching through the holiday weekend as a low-pressure system will begin a slow trek from the Rockies into the Plains on Saturday.

Labor Day weekend rainfall forecast.

(FOX Weather)



With daytime heating and plentiful moisture being pulled north, afternoon storms will develop with high rainfall rates that will increase the flooding risk. Rainfall rates may reach 1-2 inches per hour, the FOX Forecast Center says.

The WPC has also issued a level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk both Saturday and Sunday across South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas.

Labor Day weekend forecast.

(FOX Weather)



On Monday, while the threat diminishes as the system shifts east, major cities such as Kansas City and Omaha will still be at risk for heavy rain.

Through Monday, portions of the central Plains could see a widespread 2-3 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts of over 5 inches possible. Drier conditions will return to this region by mid-to-late week as a blast of cooler air moves in from the north.

'Sunshine State' a misnomer this weekend

A slow-moving front is triggering rounds of showers and thunderstorms across Florida that will be a thorn in beachgoers' sides through the holiday weekend.

Energy riding along the nearly stationary front across Florida and the Southeast may help a surface low pressure system develop. This would most likely occur by Saturday off the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

Florida Labor Day weekend rainfall forecast.

(FOX Weather)



The added moisture along the front will boost rainfall totals, with 3-5 inches possible across Southeast Florida through early next week.

For this reason, a daily risk for flash flooding exists for most of the state now through Tuesday of next week. Most of the state looks to stay above average for precipitation into mid-September as tropical downpours remain in the forecast.

While that's not good news for outdoor fun and sun, Florida could actually use the rain.

Both coasts are experiencing some level of drought conditions, with the most severe impacts stretching from West Palm Beach southward into the Florida Keys.

Fort Lauderdale is currently running nearly 2 inches below average for the month and more than 9 inches below average since June 1. While the upcoming rain won’t completely erase the drought, it will help improve conditions.