El Nino’s reign over tropical Pacific Ocean ends as basin enters neutral state

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has declared the first El Niño event since 2019 to be over, leading to the world entering a neutral status.

The globe entered an El Niño climate pattern in June 2023, when sea surface anomalies reached 0.5 degrees Celsius in critical parts of the eastern and central Pacific.

Ocean temperatures climbed to at least 2.0 degrees Celsius during the past winter, which pushed the event into "super El Niño" status.

The strong El Niño was credited with propelling global temperatures into record territory, creating significant droughts in parts of Asia and South America and leading to a non-existent winter across North America.

LITTLE-KNOWN WEATHER PATTERN WHEN EL NINO AND LA NINA ARE NO LONGER IN CONTROL

The cooling of water temperatures in the Pacific means that neither an El Niño nor a La Niña pattern is in control, which will remain the case as long as anomalies remain in the 0.5 degrees Celsius to -0.5 degrees Celsius range.

The exact status of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or what is commonly referred to as the ENSO, is vital for global climate patterns, which can impact everything from wildfires to hurricanes.

NOAA recently put the odds of transitioning out of an El Niño into a neutral status before July at around 85%, with chances favoring a return to a La Niña state by the fall.

Climate experts with Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology appeared less gung-ho than NOAA forecasts on a future La Niña but said they anticipate releasing an updated ENSO outlook later this year.

The bureau said ENSO-neutral years follow El Niños about 50% of the time, while La Niñas take place around 40% of the time after the demise of an El Niño.

WHAT ARE EL NINO AND LA NINA CLIMATE PATTERNS?

Weather impacts from a neutral-ENSO event

The exit out of an El Niño into a neutral status will likely not mean any immediate weather changes for North America, but the FOX Forecast Center will be watching for impacts on the upcoming summer and hurricane season.

According to historical NOAA data, all occurrences of neutral events over the last two decades have produced summers that had above-average temperatures.

The neutral-ENSO summer of 2019 was the hottest season on record for North America, with record heat experienced along both the West and East coasts.

The impacts of the ENSO status on hurricanes are well documented but do occasionally throw curveballs at forecasters.

Neutral years have run the gamut from just a handful of storms to being one of the most active seasons on record.

Forecasters consider 2005 to have been a year dominated by neutral conditions – 28 named storms formed, of which 15 turned into hurricanes and seven reached major status with winds of at least 115 mph.

Hurricanes experts at Colorado State University expect neutral conditions to quickly transition into a La Niña climate pattern by the time the heart of the season arrives in September, which tends to be more favorable to hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.

During La Niña events, water temperature anomalies in the central and eastern Pacific fall to below -0.5 degrees Celsius, causing warm water to accumulate in regions such as the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.