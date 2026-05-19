Thousands of acres charred across the US as wildfires sweep the Plains, California with evacuations underway

Wildfires have scorched hundreds of thousands of acres across the Plains after days of severe storms sparked flames across several drought-stricken states. Meanwhile, a fire outside Los Angeles has triggered thousands of evacuations, as California's wildfire season intensifies.

STRONG SEVERE STORMS TARGET 100 MILLION AMERICANS FROM TEXAS TO MAINE IN FINAL CHAPTER OF MULTI-DAY THREAT

Sandy Fire forces evacuation of more than 10,000 homes outside Los Angeles

The Sandy Fire erupted in Southern California's Simi Valley just after 10 a.m. local time Monday, just outside of Los Angeles. The fires have scorched over 1,300 acres and more than 10,000 homes have been evacuated, according to the governor's office.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY AS WILDFIRE THREATENS SEVERAL HOMES AND STRUCTURES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

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Additional evacuation warnings are in place across parts of Ventura County and the fire is currently not contained. Local elementary schools were evacuated as the flames quickly spread Monday, when strong winds and low humidity helped fuel the wildfire's rapid growth.

According to CAL FIRE, helicopter water drops were able to limit growth overnight into Tuesday.

WHAT IS FIRE CONTAINMENT

Stranded sailor rescued amid large wildfire scorching California Channel Island

Across the Santa Barbara Channel, a fire has now consumed more than 16,600 acres on Santa Rosa Island, part of the Channel Islands National Park off the California coast.

The blaze was first spotted by aircraft last Friday. The Coast Guard said they airlifted a 67-year-old sailor who was stranded Friday, after his sailboat crashed against the rocks.

SAILOR RESCUED IN THE KNICK OF TIME AS MASSIVE, RECORD-BREAKING WILDFIRE ENGULFS CALIFORNIA ISLAND

Images released by officials showed the mariner near large "SOS" letters carved into the scorched ground to attract attention from rescuers overhead.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department said the fire also forced the evacuation of 11 National Park Service employees.

According to the National Parks Service, the fire is human-caused, but the exact circumstances are still under investigation. Two unoccupied historic buildings have been destroyed, but crews have been able to set up fire defense for several other historic sites on the island.

Fire officials said they expect weaker winds to help fire suppression efforts into the weekend.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Wildfire outbreak sparked by dry lightning reaches more than 100,000 acres, triggers State of Emergency in Kansas

Severe storms last Thursday sparked several wildfires across southwestern Kansas that have now burned more than 100,000 acres, according to the state's forest service.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly declared a local State of Emergency last week and activated four National Guard helicopter units in response.

OVER 80 MILLION TO FACE 90-DEGREE HEAT AS POTENTIALLY RECORD-BREAKING MAY HEAT WAVE IMPACTS THE EAST

Officials said lightning strikes ignited dry vegetation, while winds simultaneously fueled several fires. The Meade Lake Complex has burned more than 92,000 acres and the Herman Range Complex is more than 23,000 acres. Both are uncontained.

More than 200 firefighters have been assigned to help tackle both major blazes.

Southwest Kansas is currently in Extreme Drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Stinky Fire destroys buildings, triggers evacuations outside Amarillo, Texas

A wildfire erupted just northeast of Bushland, Texas, Sunday afternoon, prompting mandatory evacuations around the Bishop Estates area, according to the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management.

EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY AS LIGHTNING SPARKS MASSIVE GRASSFIRE AND BURNS THOUSANDS OF ACRES IN TEXAS

The Stinky Fire has burned more than 2,500 acres and is 20% contained. Officials from Potter County Fire-Rescue said several buildings were destroyed Monday. Air tankers are being used to help attack the fire.

The Texas Panhandle is also experiencing Extreme Drought.

Lightning-caused fire burns across Colorado-Oklahoma border

An inter-agency team has taken command of the Sharpe Fire, which is burning across the Colorado-Oklahoma border.

The fire has burned more than 28,000 acres across Baca County, Colorado, and Cimarron County, Oklahoma, according to officials.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS ISSUED IN COLORADO AMID RAPIDLY SPREADING WILDFIRE

Baca County Emergency Management said that it crossed over U.S. Highway 287 and some people in and around the town of Campo, Colorado, were evacuated Sunday.

The U.S. Forest Service said the wildfires were initially sparked by lightning. Officials said the fire ignited in Oklahoma before crossing the border north over the weekend.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt activated additional resources to help quell the flames and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a Disaster Emergency Sunday.

Much of this region is experiencing drought after a notable lack of snow this winter.