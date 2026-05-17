Mandatory evacuations issued in Colorado as large, rapidly-spreading wildfire explodes in size

Authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations for Baca County, Colorado, on Sunday, as a large, rapidly-spreading wildfire scorches the region.

The Baca County Emergency Management office issued mandatory evacuations for the Town of Campo and areas along Road 24 from Highway 287 to the state line due to the wildfire's raging flames.

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Officials warn that the fire could pose a threat to life and property.

"Active threat to life and property, do not wait," Baca County Emergency Management said in a social media post. "Evacuate to the north as fires are moving south to northwest."

According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. MST as gusty winds and low humidity continue to elevate fire danger across the region.

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The Sharpe Fire began Friday in Cimarron County, Oklahoma, and has since spread toward Colorado’s southern border.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt posted on social media Sunday that the state has mobilized resources to respond to the fire, including Oklahoma Forestry Services, which is providing air support to assist crews on the ground.

"The Oklahoma Emergency Management is activated and is deploying resources to assist local partners responding to the fire," Stitt said. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as needed."

🔥 ZERO CONTAINMENT: An intense wildfire broke out in central Minnesota on Saturday with evacuation orders issued in the region. This video shows firefighters battling the Flanders fire encompassing 600 acres with zero containment as of Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/PhwgUqiATN — FOX Weather (@foxweather) May 17, 2026

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As of now, there have been no reports of injuries.