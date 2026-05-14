Evacuations underway as lightning sparks massive grassfire and burns thousands of acres in Texas

CANYON, Texas - Mandatory evacuations are underway in Canyon, Texas, as a rapidly spreading grass fire scorches parts of the region.

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The Hunggate Fire began Thursday afternoon when a storm cell moved across Randall County, producing lightning that sparked a series of grass fires throughout the area.

As of Thursday evening, the fire had burned more than 7,000 acres and remained 0% contained.

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Crews from Texas A&M Forest Service and multiple local fire departments are actively working to contain the fire as numerous structures remain threatened in the impacted areas.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for areas near Chaparral Villas in the Canyon area and near 13th Avenue in Randall County.

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Officials are urging residents to avoid affected areas whenever possible and to use caution when traveling near emergency response operations.

With current dry conditions and an elevated fire risk, the public is encouraged to avoid activities that could spark additional fires, including parking on dry grass, outdoor burning or towing chains that may create sparks.

The Hunggate Fire is one of three fires that started in Texas on Thursday.

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