What is an ash devil? Rare phenomenon forms during wildfire in California

PHELAN, Calif. - A rare phenomenon was captured on camera as a wildfire scorched several acres in San Bernardino County in California over the weekend.

Video from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District shows an ash devil forming and creating serious challenges for firefighters.

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The ash devil broke out while crews battled the Trinity Fire, which broke out on Friday and scorched 18.6 acres near Trinity Road and Acanthus Street. Evacuations were issued as a result of the fire, but no structural damage was reported.

The San Bernardino County Fire District and Cal Fire firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze, which is now 80% contained.

This rare fire phenomenon occurs when intense heat from a wildfire causes air to rise and spin, pulling ash, embers and debris into a rotating column – almost mimicking a small tornado.

The fire district said ash devils create issues on the fire line by spreading embers and igniting spot fires in multiple directions. This can cause unpredictable wind shifts and reduced visibility for crews working nearby, officials said.

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The American Meteorological Society said ash devils are essentially dust devils made visible by loose ash from the Earth's surface that is picked up or entrained by the rotating column of air.

Fire officials said now is the time to make sure your home is wildfire ready. This includes creating a defensible space, clearing debris and hardening your home.

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More information on wildfire preparedness and safety can be found on the fire district's website.