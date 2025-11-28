See it: Huge 'volnado' swirls up next to latest Kilauea volcano eruption

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii– During the 37th eruption of Kilauea in Hawaii, video captured a massive ‘volnado’ next to the lava fountain.

A volnado is a column of ash, dust and smoke that picks up during a volcanic eruption and swirls around.

In circumstances not involving volcanoes, spin-ups like this one would be called a dust devil.

‘Volnado’ is not a scientific term, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but it's a fun term that's cool to say.

Lava fountains during this episode reached between 500 and 600 feet.

Video of the volnado showed it towering above the huge lava fountain.

"Look at the size of that tornado thing," said Alyssa Lee, the recorder of the video. "That one's as big as the eruption."

In addition to being as tall as the eruption, the volnado was a similar width to the eruption.

The volnado spun on for as long as the video was recorded.

"I’m at least a mile away from the eruption; this is a zoomed-in video. Fascinating to see Mother Nature put on a show, and so safely," Lee told Storyful.

Kilauea's 37th eruption kicked off on Tuesday afternoon and stopped after nine hours, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.