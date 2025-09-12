Dust devil creates 'cornado' across Mississippi field

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. -- A photographer both had an eye — and an ear — for a surreal sight Thursday when a dust devil blew across a Mississippi corn field.

The ensuing swirl produced a mix of dirt, dust, and corn stalks.

David Wilson dubbed his video a "cornado" as it scattered debris across the Brooksville farm.

Dust devils typically form in fair weather on sunny and hot days with light winds. Intense heating along the ground causes a vast difference in temperature within a few hundred feet.

The heated air, now quite buoyant, will shoot upward, with surface winds providing some spin.

Indeed, temperatures reached around 90 degrees in Brooksville on Thursday.

Dust devils usually only last a few minutes and have low enough wind speeds to rarely cause damage.