Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Dust devil creates 'cornado' across Mississippi field

Dust devils typically form in fair weather on sunny and hot days with light winds. Intense heating along the ground causes a vast difference in temperature within a few hundred feet.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
A dust devil swirled across a Brooksville, Mississippi corn field on Thursday, creating a unique vortex of dust, dirt and corn.

Dust devil spins 'cornado' in Mississippi field

A dust devil swirled across a Brooksville, Mississippi corn field on Thursday, creating a unique vortex of dust, dirt and corn.

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. -- A photographer both had an eye — and an ear — for a surreal sight Thursday when a dust devil blew across a Mississippi corn field.

The ensuing swirl produced a mix of dirt, dust, and corn stalks.

David Wilson dubbed his video a "cornado" as it scattered debris across the Brooksville farm.

Mississippi "Cornado"

"Cornado" dust devil in Brooksville, Miss. on Sept. 11, 2025.

(David Wilson via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Dust devils typically form in fair weather on sunny and hot days with light winds.  Intense heating along the ground causes a vast difference in temperature within a few hundred feet.

The heated air, now quite buoyant, will shoot upward, with surface winds providing some spin.

Indeed, temperatures reached around 90 degrees in Brooksville on Thursday.

Dust devils usually only last a few minutes and have low enough wind speeds to rarely cause damage.

Tags
Loading...