Mandatory evacs underway as wildfire threatens several homes and structures in Southern California

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations in Simi Valley, California, on Monday as a large, fast-moving wildfire scorched more than 720 acres.

Ventura County Sheriff Emergency Services issued mandatory evacuation orders for parts of Simi Valley, along with evacuation warnings for the city of Thousand Oaks due to the rapid spread of the wildfire. Both cities are located northwest of Los Angeles.

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In addition to residential neighborhoods, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was evacuated. More than a dozen people work at the facility, which contains an enormous amount of historical material and presidential archives.

Officials warned residents in evacuation zones to leave immediately and follow directions from public safety personnel.

The wildfire, known as the Sandy Fire, began as a brush fire around 10:50 a.m. near the 600 block of Sandy Avenue. Since then, it has rapidly spread and remains 0% contained.

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According to a social media post from Congresswoman Julia Brownley, the fire is threatening several homes and structures.

The Simi Valley Unified School District said students in two schools have been evacuated and bused to the nearby high school due to the ongoing wildfire.

"To be clear, we were not told to evacuate these campuses or any other, but chose to do so and then immediately notified those families," the district said on social media.

Students in a few other schools are sheltering inside classrooms due to current air quality conditions, and outdoor activities have been suspended.

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The wildfire comes nearly two years after the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires that erupted in Los Angeles County on Jan. 7, 2025.

Both fires killed at least 28 people, destroyed more than 16,000 structures, and displaced thousands of residents.

To this day, many residents are still recovering from the tragedy.

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As of now, there have been no reports of injuries related to the Sandy Fire.

There is an evacuation shelter for neighbors impacted by the wildfire at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park on Los Angeles Avenue. Volunteers with the American Red Cross will provide safe shelter, food, water and resources to evacuees and pets.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates.