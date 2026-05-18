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Mandatory evacs underway as wildfire threatens several homes and structures in Southern California

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for parts of Simi Valley, along with evacuation warnings for the city of Thousand Oaks due to the rapid spread of the wildfire.

By Alexandra Myers
Source FOX Weather
Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued as a fast-moving brush fire is blazing in Simi Valley, California. Stay with FOX Weather for the latest on this developing story.  00:41

Fast-moving brush fire blazing near Los Angeles area with evacuation orders and warnings issued

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued as a fast-moving brush fire is blazing in Simi Valley, California. Stay with FOX Weather for the latest on this developing story. 

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations in Simi Valley, California, on Monday as a large, fast-moving wildfire scorched more than 720 acres.

Ventura County Sheriff Emergency Services issued mandatory evacuation orders for parts of Simi Valley, along with evacuation warnings for the city of Thousand Oaks due to the rapid spread of the wildfire. Both cities are located northwest of Los Angeles.

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In addition to residential neighborhoods, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was evacuated. More than a dozen people work at the facility, which contains an enormous amount of historical material and presidential archives.

Officials warned residents in evacuation zones to leave immediately and follow directions from public safety personnel.

The wildfire, known as the Sandy Fire, began as a brush fire around 10:50 a.m. near the 600 block of Sandy Avenue. Since then, it has rapidly spread and remains 0% contained.

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According to a social media post from Congresswoman Julia Brownley, the fire is threatening several homes and structures.

The Simi Valley Unified School District said students in two schools have been evacuated and bused to the nearby high school due to the ongoing wildfire.

Sandy Fire burns in Southern California on May 18, 2026.

(KTTV / FOX Weather)

"To be clear, we were not told to evacuate these campuses or any other, but chose to do so and then immediately notified those families," the district said on social media.

Students in a few other schools are sheltering inside classrooms due to current air quality conditions, and outdoor activities have been suspended.

  • Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California.
    Image 1 of 5

    Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

  • A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California.
    Image 2 of 5

    A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California. (Robert Ray)

  • Orange County and Los Angles County firefighters work to save homes within the Palisades Fire zone in Pacific Palisades, California on Thursday January 9, 2025.
    Image 3 of 5

    Orange County and Los Angles County firefighters work to save homes within the Palisades Fire zone in Pacific Palisades, California on Thursday January 9, 2025. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Firefighters work clearing up a hot spot during the Eaton Fire above Altadena as wildfires cause damage and loss through LA region on January 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds are burning across Los Angeles County, with some containment achieved by fire crews. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)
    Image 4 of 5

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Firefighters work clearing up a hot spot during the Eaton Fire above Altadena as wildfires cause damage and loss through LA region on January 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds are burning across Los Angeles County, with some containment achieved by fire crews.  (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images) ( )

  • Khaled Fouad, left, and Mimi Laine embrace as they inspect a family member's property that was destroyed by Eaton Fire on January 9, 2025 in Altadena, California.
    Image 5 of 5

    Khaled Fouad, left, and Mimi Laine embrace as they inspect a family member's property that was destroyed by Eaton Fire on January 9, 2025 in Altadena, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The wildfire comes nearly two years after the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires that erupted in Los Angeles County on Jan. 7, 2025.

Both fires killed at least 28 people, destroyed more than 16,000 structures, and displaced thousands of residents.

Wildfire burns in Southern California on May 18, 2026.

(KTTV / FOX Weather)

To this day, many residents are still recovering from the tragedy.

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As of now, there have been no reports of injuries related to the Sandy Fire.

There is an evacuation shelter for neighbors impacted by the wildfire at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park on Los Angeles Avenue. Volunteers with the American Red Cross will provide safe shelter, food, water and resources to evacuees and pets.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates.

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