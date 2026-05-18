Sprawling 2,000-mile cold front targets Central US, East Coast to end multi-day severe weather threat

More than 100 million people are in the path of severe storms across a 2,000-mile-long corridor from Texas to New England beginning Tuesday.

Storms are expected to ignite Tuesday afternoon along a cold front that's advancing east and was responsible for a violent tornado threat in the Central Plains on Monday.

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Parts of the Central U.S., including parts of Iowa and Nebraska, are finally getting a reprieve after rounds of severe weather that began last Friday.

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Meanwhile, Texas will remain in the threat zone, with large hail, 2 inches in diameter, being the main hazard for portions of north and central Texas on Tuesday.

Some thunderstorm activity from Monday night could last through the early morning hours Tuesday, particularly in the Great Lakes and the Mid-Mississippi Valley.

Tuesday hail forecast

(FOX Weather)



Ahead of the front, record-breaking heat is baking much of the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with high temperatures in the 90s. This heat will provide fuel for storm development Tuesday afternoon along the cold front as it marches eastward through the day.

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Severe weather is expected to develop across the eastern Great Lakes, as well as the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

Quarter-sized hail and damaging wind gusts are expected to be the main threat, but a few tornadoes may be embedded in the line of thunderstorms that form.

Tuesday severe weather threat

(FOX Weather)



NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms that stretches from border to border, from the Big Bend of Texas to northern Vermont.

The cold front will arrive in the Northeast by Wednesday and break the heat wave with clusters of thunderstorms capable of strong wind gusts and large hail across the Interstate 95 corridor from Boston to Richmond, Virginia.

Wednesday severe weather threat.

(FOX Weather)



This will be the final act of a marathon severe weather threat that began last Wednesday.

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Behind the storms, temperatures will fall back into the 60s across I-95, lasting through Memorial Day weekend.