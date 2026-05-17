Memorial Day weekend outlook: See if the wet, chilly weather impacting millions will dampen your holiday plans

Holiday plans are at risk for millions of Americans this Memorial Day weekend, as rain, strong storms and chilly temperatures will unfortunately impact a majority of the U.S.

As Memorial Day approaches, Americans traditionally are looking forward to heading outside, enjoying the warm weather and good food for the holiday weekend.

Unfortunately, widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely as a high-pressure system anchored off the Eastern Seaboard will funnel moisture from the Atlantic and Gulf of America right into the holiday weekend.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The combination of this high pressure and an atmospheric disturbance in the West moving across the Heartland will create a significant threat of heavy rain extending from the South to the Northeast.

This unwelcome round of wet weather is expected throughout the Northeast, where residents will yet again face a wet weekend and another shot of cool temperatures.

BEACHGOERS ON ALERT AFTER FIRST GREAT WHITE SHARK OF THE SEASON IN CAPE COD

The summer-like temperatures millions are feeling in the early part of this week won’t last, as temperatures will plummet to the upper 60’s as early as Thursday.

This graphic shows the forecast for the entire country on Memorial Day.

(FOX Weather)



Multiple inches of rain are possible this weekend in popular cities such as Houston, Nashville and New York City, dampening any plans to enjoy the outdoors for the unofficial kick-off to summer.

ADVISORIES ISSUED FOR POPULAR MISSISSIPPI BEACHES DUE TO FECAL BACTERIA FOUND AFTER SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL

Track the Memorial Day weekend rainfall across the country.

(FOX Weather)



As these storms continue through the weekend, they pose a risk to millions of Americans traveling for the long weekend.

Major airports in cities like Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta are worth closely monitoring if you plan to travel for the holiday.

RARE LEVEL 4 OUT OF 5 THREAT ISSUED AHEAD OF MAJOR SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK STRETCHING 1,000 MILES ON MONDAY

Stay tuned to FOX Weather as we continue to track the latest forecast for your travel and holiday weekend plans.